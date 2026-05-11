PGA TOUR this week: PGA Championship facts and figures
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Highlights | Round 4 | PGA Championship
Key takeaways
- Dates: May 14-17, 2026
- Location: Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania
- FedExCup points to winner: 750
- Defending champion: Scottie Scheffler (11-under)
Where is PGA Championship played?
The PGA Championship will be played at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. Aronimink features a historic Donald Ross-designed course, restored by Gil Hanse from 2016 to 2018, which continues to challenge the best golfers in the world while preserving its classic architectural integrity.
- Aronimink holds the distinction of being the first venue to host all three of the PGA of America's rotating major championships (PGA Championship, Senior PGA Championship, KPMG Women's PGA Championship).
- Recognized as one of Golf Digest’s Top 100 Greatest Courses and consistently ranked among the top five courses in Pennsylvania, Aronimink remains a premier golfing destination.
Course snapshot
- Architect: Donald J. Ross
- Par: 70
- Yardage: 7,394 yards
Who are the past champions?
The PGA Championship has seen several notable winners in recent years.
- 2025: Scottie Scheffler (11-under)
- 2024: Xander Schauffele (21-under)
- 2023: Brooks Koepka (9-under)
- 2022: Justin Thomas (5-under)
Who is in the field this week at PGA Championship?
The field features all 50 players from the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking and all 25 players from the top 25 in the FedExCup standings. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler returns to defend his title.
- Scottie Scheffler (defending champion, world No. 1)
- Cameron Young (FedExCup leader)
- Rory McIlroy (world No. 2)
- Matt Fitzpatrick (three TOUR wins this year)
- Collin Morikawa
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Chris Gotterup
- Si Woo Kim
What are the playoff holes?
PGA Championship: Aggregate (Nos. 10, 17, 18); if tied, then No. 18 repeated
The Wanamaker Trophy
- Donor: Lewis Rodman Wanamaker, New York City, 1916
- Manufacturer: Dieges & Clust, New York City, 1916
- Weight: 34 pounds
- Height: 29 ¼ inches
- Diameter: 10 ½ inches
- Handle to handle: 27 inches
- About:
- Lewis Rodman Wanamaker, benefactor of his namesake trophy, wanted the inaugural PGA Championship to be a grand display – from administration, participation, and the trophy itself. Wanamaker requested that the championship be modeled in 1916 after the highly successful match-play News of the World Tournament in the United Kingdom.
- From Oct. 14, 1916, when it was first presented to inaugural PGA Champion Jim Barnes at Siwanoy Country Club in Bronxville, New York, the Rodman Wanamaker Trophy has undergone a series of restorations to its base and has no visible hallmarks.
- From 1983 to 2002, Markham “Mark” Frankel, of MJF Silversmiths of Williamsburg, Virginia, designed 50% replica trophies for PGA Champions. He also made numerous repairs to the original and crafted a new base in 1984.
- The original base was so filled with lead, according to Frankel, that it could not support the original trophy. The first 90% original-sized replica for PGA Champions began in 2009 with Y.E. Yang. From 2002 forward, the trophy silversmith has been John Bowles, of JB Fairway Presentations, Ltd., London.
- Today, the champion’s name is engraved on site at the PGA Championship by Gail Hedgepeth of Gloucester Point, Virginia.
What are the scoring records at PGA Championship?
- Best 18-hole score: 62 by Shane Lowry (Round 3, 2024) and Xander Schauffele (Round 1, 2024)
- Latest hole-in-one: Si Woo Kim (Round 2, hole 6, 2025)
- Largest 54-hole lead: seven strokes by Brooks Koepka (2019)
- Largest margin of victory: eight strokes by Rory McIlroy (2012)
- Latest playoff: 2022 between Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris
- Wire-to-wire winners: Bobby Nichols (1964), Jack Nicklaus (1971), Hal Sutton (1983), Brooks Koepka (2019)
- Best come-from-behind win: seven strokes by John Mahaffey (1978) and Justin Thomas (2022)
What happened last year at PGA Championship?
Scottie Scheffler won the 2025 PGA Championship at 11 under, capturing his third major championship. Scheffler moved into the lead after the third round with a 6-under performance and held on for the victory with an even-par final round. Three players finished T2 at 6 under: Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English and Davis Riley. English registered a final-round, 6-under 65 to become the first player to finish among the top five in a PGA Championship after being outside the top 30 entering the final round. The tournament featured two holes-in-one, with Si Woo Kim and Eric Cole both recording aces.
How to follow
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
📺 TV (ET)
- Thursday: noon-7 p.m. (ESPN), 7-8 p.m. (ESPN2)
- Friday: noon-8 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN), 1-7 p.m. (CBS)
📱 Streaming (ESPN+)
- Tuesday-Wednesday: noon-3 p.m.
- Thursday-Friday: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Featured groups, featured holes: Various morning/afternoon groups each day; available on ESPN+
📲 Live Scoring
- Available on PGATOUR.com and the PGA TOUR App