PGA TOUR this week: PGA Championship facts and figures

Lewis Rodman Wanamaker, benefactor of his namesake trophy, wanted the inaugural PGA Championship to be a grand display – from administration, participation, and the trophy itself. Wanamaker requested that the championship be modeled in 1916 after the highly successful match-play News of the World Tournament in the United Kingdom.

From Oct. 14, 1916, when it was first presented to inaugural PGA Champion Jim Barnes at Siwanoy Country Club in Bronxville, New York, the Rodman Wanamaker Trophy has undergone a series of restorations to its base and has no visible hallmarks.

From 1983 to 2002, Markham “Mark” Frankel, of MJF Silversmiths of Williamsburg, Virginia, designed 50% replica trophies for PGA Champions. He also made numerous repairs to the original and crafted a new base in 1984.

The original base was so filled with lead, according to Frankel, that it could not support the original trophy. The first 90% original-sized replica for PGA Champions began in 2009 with

. From 2002 forward, the trophy silversmith has been John Bowles, of JB Fairway Presentations, Ltd., London.