Differences in Rory McIlroy are easy to see at PGA Championship

“I think I came into this tournament last year a little bit sort of uncertain of what my future was – just like I conquered this thing that I wanted to conquer for so long, and I was a little bit – you know, I still hadn't really reset goals or found whatever that motivation was to keep going or go forward and set myself goals for the rest of my career,” McIlroy said. “It probably took me a good few months to get to that point. As I've said, like last week, coming into this tournament feels a lot different than what it did last year. I feel like I've got some nice clear road ahead to try to get some more of these majors.”