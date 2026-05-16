'I have a chance': Rory McIlroy vindicated as he soars into contention at PGA Championship

The wind was down when McIlroy started, which allowed him to put his ears back and go. McIlroy picked up an early birdie at the first hole, taking an aggressive line right over the top of the flagstick. That aggression was crucial all day, but it put him in a few spots of bother, including the fourth. Sitting pretty in the middle of the fairway, McIlroy sent his wedge over the green. His chip was decent, but he missed the knee knocker and dropped a shot. But he quickly erased that mistake, finding a birdie at the par-3 fifth, then overpowering the sixth for another. He made the turn in 3-under and added to his tally with birdies at Nos. 11 and 13, the latter of which tied him for the lead. The bogey on the 17th was his lone movement from there.