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What's the weather forecast for 2026 PGA Championship?

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Highlights | Round 4 | PGA Championship

Highlights | Round 4 | PGA Championship

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    The 108th PGA Championship is set for this week at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, where the weather could play a major factor in the winning score. Here's the current weather outlook for the week.

    Monday-Tuesday: Monday will feature mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions with temperatures only reaching the mid-60s. A weak frontal passage is expected Monday evening with a slight chance for a light shower, otherwise temperatures will fall into the lower 40s with clearing skies. Winds should remain elevated enough to prevent patchy frost formation. Mostly sunny skies are expected Tuesday with temperatures remaining cool.

    Extended forecast: The next disturbance likely arrives Wednesday, with showers becoming possible later in the day. Lightning could occur, but this threat is low. A few showers could linger into Thursday, otherwise, drier conditions should return. Beyond that, model guidance diverges on potential solutions for the weekend, however the signal for meaningful precipitation is currently low. Additionally, a rather sharp warming trend likely unfolds this weekend with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds favor a westerly component through the week, with gusts around 20 mph most days.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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