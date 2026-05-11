What's the weather forecast for 2026 PGA Championship?

Extended forecast: The next disturbance likely arrives Wednesday, with showers becoming possible later in the day. Lightning could occur, but this threat is low. A few showers could linger into Thursday, otherwise, drier conditions should return. Beyond that, model guidance diverges on potential solutions for the weekend, however the signal for meaningful precipitation is currently low. Additionally, a rather sharp warming trend likely unfolds this weekend with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds favor a westerly component through the week, with gusts around 20 mph most days.