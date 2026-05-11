The First Look: PGA Championship
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Highlights | Round 4 | PGA Championship
The second major championship of the season is here and there’s plenty to be excited about as the PGA TOUR returns to Aronimink Golf Club just outside of Philadelphia.
Leading the way is Scottie Scheffler, as the game’s No.1-ranked player looks to go back-to-back at the PGA Championship after his five-shot triumph last spring. There are no shortage of chasers ready to try to claim their own Wanamaker Trophy this week – big stars looking for another major crown, or a breakthrough champion waiting in the wings.
Here’s everything else you need to know from the 2026 PGA Championship.
FIELD NOTES: Scheffler returns to the PGA Championship looking to become the first golfer since Brooks Koepka in 2018-19 to go back-to-back. Scheffler won his first start of the season and has finished second in his last three starts including the Masters and a playoff loss the next week at the RBC Heritage. … The winner of the Masters, Rory McIlroy, was back in action on TOUR last week at the Truist Championship where he finished T19. McIlroy is looking to become the first golfer since Jordan Spieth in 2015 to win the first two majors of the year. … Cameron Young is still looking for his first major title but he’s got two big-time wins to his credit already this season having won THE PLAYERS Championship and the Cadillac Championship. Young finished T3 at the 2022 PGA Championship. … There are plenty of big names who were in the mix the last time the TOUR played Aronimink – at the 2018 BMW Championship. Keegan Bradley was the eventual winner, topping Justin Rose in a playoff. Rose has a win at Aronimink to his credit, however, capturing the 2010 AT&T National. If you count the 2024 PGA Championship, Rose has finished in the top six in half of his last eight major starts. Xander Schauffele, a PGA Championship winner himself, was just one shot back of the playoff between Rose and Bradley (while McIlroy ended up two shots back). … A notable effort from that BMW Championship week in 2018? Tommy Fleetwood shot the course record, a 62, twice, through the week. Fleetwood finished T5 at the Truist Championship and has five top-10s this season in nine starts. … Matt Fitzpatrick returns to action looking to continue his sizzling springtime on the TOUR. Fitzpatrick has three wins already this year (one alongside brother Alex Fitzpatrick who is set to make just his second career major start) and has three top-20 results in his last five major starts. … With his win at the ONEFlight Myrtle Beach Classic, U.S. Presidents Cup Captain Brandt Snedeker is set to make his first major championship start since 2021. Snedeker’s win in Myrtle Beach was his first TOUR triumph since 2018. … With McIlroy knocking off his own Grand Slam at the Masters last year, could this be the year we see Jordan Spieth do it as well? Spieth is playing some very steady golf of late, with five top-20 finishes so far this season. His best finish at the PGA came in 2015, when he finished second.
|HIGHEST-RANKED PLAYERS IN THE FIELD
|World Ranking
|FedExCup
|1. Scottie Scheffler
|1. Cameron Young
|2. Rory McIlroy
|2. Scottie Scheffler
|3. Cameron Young
|3. Matt Fitzpatrick
|4. Matt Fitzpatrick
|4. Collin Morikawa
|5. Collin Morikawa
|5. Jacob Bridgeman
|6. Tommy Fleetwood
|6. Chris Gotterup
|7. Justin Rose
|7. Si Woo Kim
|8. J.J. Spaun
|8. Akshay Bhatia
|9. Russell Henley
|9. Ludvig Åberg
|10. Chris Gotterup
|10. Rory McIlroy
SIGNATURE EVENT STORYLINES: The next Signature Event is the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Qualifiers for that will come via the Aon Next 10 (current FedExCup standings through the Charles Schwab Challenge) and the Aon Swing 5 (top FedExCup points earners from the ONEFlight Myrtle Beach Classic, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson and the Charles Schwab Challenge). … With his win at the ONEFlight Myrtle Beach Classic, Brandt Snedeker tops the Aon Swing 5. … Mark Hubbard, Beau Hossler, Kevin Roy and Aaron Rai round out the current Aon Swing 5 standings. … With his win at the Truist Championship, Kristoffer Reitan moved to second in the Aon Next 10 standings with Nicolai Højgaard (T2 at the Truist) moving to third. … Min Woo Leecontinues to top the Aon Next 10 with Adam Scott, Jake Knapp, Alex Fitzpatrick, Gary Woodland, Matt McCarty, Nico Echavarria and Ryo Hisatsune rounding out the standings. Sahith Theegala sits No. 11, just a half point back of Hisatsune in the 10th spot.
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 750 FedExCup points.
COURSE: Aronimink Golf Club, par 70, 7,394 yards. The storied Pennsylvania venue has hosted the PGA TOUR three times previously, as well as the PGA Championship in 1962. It also hosted the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in 2020, won by Sei Young Kim. Although the club dates back to the late 1800s, the course opened in its current site in the suburbs of Philadelphia in 1928. It’s another iconic Donald Ross design, of which he said: “I intended to make this course my masterpiece, but not until today did I realize I built better than I knew.” It was remodeled in 2017 by Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner.
72-HOLE RECORD: 263, Xander Schauffele (2024 at Valhalla GC)
- Aronimink Golf Club: 260, Keegan Bradley/Justin Rose (2018 BMW Championship); won by Bradley in a playoff
18-HOLE RECORD: 62, Xander Schauffele (first round, 2024 at Valhalla GC), Shane Lowry (third round, 2024 at Valhalla GC)
- Aronimink Golf Club: 62, Nick Watney (2011), Tiger Woods (2018), Rory McIlroy (2018), Kevin Na (2018), Tommy Fleetwood (2018)
LAST TIME: Scottie Scheffler won his third major championship title in a runaway effort in 2025 at Quail Hollow Club, although it wasn’t always looking as if it would be an easy path to victory. Scheffler, who ended up winning the PGA Championship in 2025 by five shots, lost his five-shot 54-hole advantage awfully early Sunday while Jon Rahm made three birdies in a four-hole stretch and nearly chased him down. Alas, the chasing pack ended up running out of holes – and Rahm finished bogey-double-double to fall back into a tie for eighth – whie Scheffler stayed his steady self. His even-par 71 was good enough in the finale.
Harris English, whose 6-under 65 was the round of the day, finished tied for second. along with Davis Riley and Bryson DeChambeau.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television
- Thursday: noon-7 p.m. (ESPN), 7-8 p.m. (ESPN2)
- Friday: noon-8 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN), 1-7 p.m. (CBS)
Steaming on ESPN+
- Tuesday-Wednesday: noon-3 p.m.
- Thursday-Friday: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Featured groups, featured holes: Various morning/afternoon groups each day; available on ESPN+
Radio (SiriusXM)
- Tuesday: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Wednesday: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Thursday-Friday: 7 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Editor's note: The PGA of America, which owns and operates the PGA Championship, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson