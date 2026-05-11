The First Look: PGA Championship

FIELD NOTES: Scheffler returns to the PGA Championship looking to become the first golfer since Brooks Koepka in 2018-19 to go back-to-back. Scheffler won his first start of the season and has finished second in his last three starts including the Masters and a playoff loss the next week at the RBC Heritage. … The winner of the Masters, Rory McIlroy, was back in action on TOUR last week at the Truist Championship where he finished T19. McIlroy is looking to become the first golfer since Jordan Spieth in 2015 to win the first two majors of the year. … Cameron Young is still looking for his first major title but he’s got two big-time wins to his credit already this season having won THE PLAYERS Championship and the Cadillac Championship. Young finished T3 at the 2022 PGA Championship. … There are plenty of big names who were in the mix the last time the TOUR played Aronimink – at the 2018 BMW Championship. Keegan Bradley was the eventual winner, topping Justin Rose in a playoff. Rose has a win at Aronimink to his credit, however, capturing the 2010 AT&T National. If you count the 2024 PGA Championship, Rose has finished in the top six in half of his last eight major starts. Xander Schauffele, a PGA Championship winner himself, was just one shot back of the playoff between Rose and Bradley (while McIlroy ended up two shots back). … A notable effort from that BMW Championship week in 2018? Tommy Fleetwood shot the course record, a 62, twice, through the week. Fleetwood finished T5 at the Truist Championship and has five top-10s this season in nine starts. … Matt Fitzpatrick returns to action looking to continue his sizzling springtime on the TOUR. Fitzpatrick has three wins already this year (one alongside brother Alex Fitzpatrick who is set to make just his second career major start) and has three top-20 results in his last five major starts. … With his win at the ONEFlight Myrtle Beach Classic, U.S. Presidents Cup Captain Brandt Snedeker is set to make his first major championship start since 2021. Snedeker’s win in Myrtle Beach was his first TOUR triumph since 2018. … With McIlroy knocking off his own Grand Slam at the Masters last year, could this be the year we see Jordan Spieth do it as well? Spieth is playing some very steady golf of late, with five top-20 finishes so far this season. His best finish at the PGA came in 2015, when he finished second.