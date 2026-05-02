Cadillac Championship: Final-round tee times moved up due to inclement weather in Miami
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Highlights | Round 3 | Cadillac
Updated tee times, TV times for Round 4 from Trump National Doral
Updated tee times, TV times for Round 4 from Trump National Doral
The PGA TOUR returns to Trump National Doral's Blue Monster Course in Miami this week for the Cadillac Championship, which features a $20 million purse.
Cameron Young extended his lead to six shots after a third-round 70 to sit at 15-under. A trio of Scottie Scheffler, Si Woo Kim and Norway's Kristoffer Reitan are in second place after carding 3-under 69s. Ben Griffin, Matt McCarty and Nick Taylor are at 8-under.
Due to forecasted inclement weather, starting times for Round 4 will be from 7:30-9:42 a.m. from tee Nos. 1 and 10 with TV times moved up. Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
Special programming alert:
- PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings: Get your betting coverage and analysis for the Cadillac Championship on ESPN+ throughout the week for an all-day, watch-and-bet experience for golf fans.
- Sunday: 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
- TOURCAST Range:
- Tune in here through Sunday.
Television:
- Sunday: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ tape-delayed coverage
- CBS Sports App and CBSSports.com will simulcast with Golf Channel from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Sunday: 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group/featured group (Stream 2): New "Marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups/featured hole (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Betcast presented by DraftKings (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week
- Sunday: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Featured groupings
SUNDAY
- 8:54 a.m. (Marquee group): Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Andrew Putnam
- 8:06 a.m. (Featured group): Justin Thomas, Chris Gotterup, Min Woo Lee
- 8:18 a.m. (Featured group): Alex Fitzpatrick, Adam Scott, Ryan Gerard