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Cadillac Championship: Final-round tee times moved up due to inclement weather in Miami

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Highlights | Round 3 | Cadillac

Highlights | Round 3 | Cadillac

Updated tee times, TV times for Round 4 from Trump National Doral

    Updated tee times, TV times for Round 4 from Trump National Doral

    The PGA TOUR returns to Trump National Doral's Blue Monster Course in Miami this week for the Cadillac Championship, which features a $20 million purse.

    Cameron Young extended his lead to six shots after a third-round 70 to sit at 15-under. A trio of Scottie Scheffler, Si Woo Kim and Norway's Kristoffer Reitan are in second place after carding 3-under 69s. Ben Griffin, Matt McCarty and Nick Taylor are at 8-under.

    Due to forecasted inclement weather, starting times for Round 4 will be from 7:30-9:42 a.m. from tee Nos. 1 and 10 with TV times moved up. Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    Special programming alert:

    • PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings: Get your betting coverage and analysis for the Cadillac Championship on ESPN+ throughout the week for an all-day, watch-and-bet experience for golf fans.
      • Sunday: 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
    • TOURCAST Range:

    Television:

    • Sunday: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ tape-delayed coverage
      • CBS Sports App and CBSSports.com will simulcast with Golf Channel from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Sunday: 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group/featured group (Stream 2): New "Marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups/featured hole (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Betcast presented by DraftKings (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Sunday: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

    Featured groupings

    SUNDAY

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    R3
    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    F

    -15

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    -9

    T2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    -9

    T2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    -9

    T2

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T5

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    -8

    T5

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T5

    Matt McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    -8

    T5

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F
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