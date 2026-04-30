Cadillac Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2
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Highlights | Round 1 | Cadillac
The PGA TOUR returns to Trump National Doral's Blue Monster Course in Miami this week for the Cadillac Championship, which features a $20 million purse.
Cameron Young fired an 8-under 64, his lowest round of the year, to take the first-round lead. Jordan Spieth and Alex Smalley share second after 7-under 65s. Gary Woodland carded a 4-under 68, while Rickie Fowler and Sahith Theegala both shot 3-under 69. Scottie Scheffler is seven shots back after a 71.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
Special programming alert:
- PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings: Get your betting coverage and analysis for the Cadillac Championship on ESPN+ throughout the week for an all-day, watch-and-bet experience for golf fans.
- Friday: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
- TOURCAST Range:
- Tune in here all week until Sunday
Television:
- Friday: 3-7 p.m., Golf Channel
- Saturday-Sunday: noon-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Friday: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group/featured group (Stream 2): New "Marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups/featured hole (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Betcast presented by DraftKings (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week
- Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groupings
FRIDAY
- 11 a.m. (Marquee group): Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland
- 10:50 am. (Featured group): Chris Gotterup, Hideki Matsuyama
- 11:10 a.m. (Featured group): Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler