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Cadillac Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2

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Highlights | Round 1 | Cadillac

Highlights | Round 1 | Cadillac

    The PGA TOUR returns to Trump National Doral's Blue Monster Course in Miami this week for the Cadillac Championship, which features a $20 million purse.

    Cameron Young fired an 8-under 64, his lowest round of the year, to take the first-round lead. Jordan Spieth and Alex Smalley share second after 7-under 65s. Gary Woodland carded a 4-under 68, while Rickie Fowler and Sahith Theegala both shot 3-under 69. Scottie Scheffler is seven shots back after a 71.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    Special programming alert:

    • PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings: Get your betting coverage and analysis for the Cadillac Championship on ESPN+ throughout the week for an all-day, watch-and-bet experience for golf fans.
      • Friday: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
      • Saturday-Sunday: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    • TOURCAST Range:

    Television:

    • Friday: 3-7 p.m., Golf Channel
    • Saturday-Sunday: noon-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Friday: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group/featured group (Stream 2): New "Marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups/featured hole (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Betcast presented by DraftKings (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Friday: 1-7 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groupings

    FRIDAY

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    R1
    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    -8

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Jordan Spieth
    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    -7

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    4

    Nick Taylor
    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    -6

    4

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    5

    Nico Echavarria
    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    -5

    5

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T6

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    -4

    T6

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F
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