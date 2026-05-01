Cadillac Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3
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Highlights | Round 2 | Cadillac
The PGA TOUR returns to Trump National Doral's Blue Monster Course in Miami this week for the Cadillac Championship, which features a $20 million purse.
Cameron Young, who started the day with a one-stroke lead, extended his advantage Friday with a 5-under 67 to reach 13 under. He holds a five-shot lead at the midway point over a trio tied at 8 under that includes Canada's Nick Taylor, Jordan Spieth and Alex Smalley. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is at 6 under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
Special programming alert:
- PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings: Get your betting coverage and analysis for the Cadillac Championship on ESPN+ throughout the week for an all-day, watch-and-bet experience for golf fans.
- Saturday-Sunday: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
- TOURCAST Range:
- Tune in here through Sunday
Television:
- Saturday-Sunday: noon-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Saturday-Sunday: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group/featured group (Stream 2): New "Marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups/featured hole (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Betcast presented by DraftKings (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groupings
SATURDAY
- 8 a.m. (Marquee group): Jason Day, Shane Lowry
- 7:40 a.m. (Featured group): Adam Scott, Joel Dahmen
- 8:10 a.m. (Featured group): Collin Morikawa, Chandler Blanchet
- 12:30 p.m. (Marquee group): Rickie Fowler, Matt McCarty
- 12:45 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, J.T. Poston