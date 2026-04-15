Max Homa eyes reset at RBC Heritage following 'mental toll' of Masters

"It is crazy how majors just feel like two weeks on you," said Max Homa on Wednesday at Harbour Town Golf Links. "Augusta is one of the few physical tests we have in golf. It's quite a bear to walk and prep for. But that mental toll it takes on you is pretty draining, and it just goes to show how incredible someone like (Scottie Scheffler) is that he wins so often and he's in contention so often, yet he does it again the next week. So it is something to truly look up to."