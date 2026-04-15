Max Homa eyes reset at RBC Heritage following 'mental toll' of Masters
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Max Homa on Masters top-10 finish, recovering from 'mental toll' going into RBC Heritage
Written by Stephanie Royer
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – Sleep is for the weak – or so the saying goes – this week at the RBC Heritage, where TOUR players made the three-hour drive from Augusta, Georgia, across state lines to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, for the season's fourth Signature Event.
"It is crazy how majors just feel like two weeks on you," said Max Homa on Wednesday at Harbour Town Golf Links. "Augusta is one of the few physical tests we have in golf. It's quite a bear to walk and prep for. But that mental toll it takes on you is pretty draining, and it just goes to show how incredible someone like (Scottie Scheffler) is that he wins so often and he's in contention so often, yet he does it again the next week. So it is something to truly look up to."
Homa is coming off a T9 finish at the Masters, his third straight top-12 finish at Augusta National, which secured his spot in the field next year. "It was nice last week to finally see a result from kind of the good prep work," said the six-time PGA TOUR winner.
Homa has recorded one other top-15 result and missed three cuts in nine events this season, including two in his last three starts. "I would have laughed if anybody said I would have missed those cuts, and then I was the one being laughed at right after that," he said.
Homa has been transparent about the struggles in his game over the past few years. He finished 111th in the 2025 FedExCup but has climbed his way back to 50th in the standings and called his return to coach Mark Blackburn last October a "turning point" in his game.
"He's just been amazing," said Homa. "We communicate so well. He seems very in-tune with what makes me tick.
"I just kept showing up, kept going to the golf course, kept working on it. ... It was nice to get a result last week, kind of for him because he's done a lot better job than I've shown in the last couple months. So that's been fun to kind of get the band back together."
Max Homa’s challenging '25 swing journey
Despite his continuous success at the Masters, Homa hasn't quite cracked the Harbour Town code. His best finish in four starts at this event is a T41 in 2020, and he finished 70th out of 72 players last year.
"Two years ago I would have wanted to call it a flash in the pan when I got third (at the Masters), but it was a little bit overwhelming," said Homa. "It's not that you don't expect it, but that was the first time I've ever been in contention at a major and really feel like I could have won that golf tournament. It felt like a bit of a whirlwind getting down (to RBC Heritage). Last year was a straight-up flash in the pan. I hit it horrendous at Augusta, and I had a pretty good feeling I was going to hit it horrendous here.
"This year was much different. Again, I've been playing really well, and I really loved how I played last week. I won't make an adjustment, I just plan to hit it a little straighter than I did the last couple tries here. ... I like the course. It should fit me really well. I'd love to go show that this week. But yeah, three completely kind of different scenarios going on."
So what do you do to shake off the "mental toll" this week?
"I'll never forget here two years ago," said Homa, "I was obviously tired, but wasn't crazy. I remember I was just thinking to myself, 'Do I go to the gym today after I hit balls?' I wasn't like 100-percent certain. Then I remember I watched Scottie Scheffler walk by with his gym bag going straight to the gym, so I said, 'I guess I'm going to the gym today.'"