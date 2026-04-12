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Max Homa extends top-12 streak at Masters to earn invitation for 2027

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Max Homa, who finished T9 Sunday at the Masters, has earned his spot in the 2027 tournament by virtue of his top 12 finish this year at Augusta National. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Max Homa, who finished T9 Sunday at the Masters, has earned his spot in the 2027 tournament by virtue of his top 12 finish this year at Augusta National. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Seventeen players earned a return trip to Augusta National via top-12 finish.

    Written by Will Gray

    Seventeen players earned a return trip to Augusta National via top-12 finish.

    AUGUSTA, Ga. – For Max Homa, Augusta National is quietly becoming one of the most reliable stops on his schedule.

    Homa’s steady play at the Masters continued in 2026, where notched his third straight top-12 result and reinforced his consistency on one of golf’s biggest stages. It also also secured his return trip to Augusta next spring.

    While others battled volatility across the leaderboard, Homa once again did enough to position himself among the tournament’s most dependable performers — not necessarily in contention late Sunday, but relevant none the less. That kind of consistency carries weight at Augusta, where repeat success comes with a guaranteed invite the following April.

    His path back this time was a blend of steadiness and timely scoring. After opening with rounds of 72-70-71, Homa surged on Sunday with a 5-under 67 to climb into a tie for ninth at 8 under. The finish ensured he’ll once again receive an invitation to Augusta in 2027, thanks to the tournament’s rule granting spots to the top 12 finishers, including ties.

    "Yeah, it feels high – I would like next time to be in contention earlier, not need a miracle on Sunday," Homa said after his round. "But for not having it all and feeling like I left some out there, I'm really proud of just the golf – my brain was so good. Yeah, it was fun."

    In 2025, Homa finished T12 to earn his return visit this spring, and was T3 in 2024.

    Here’s the full list of players who finished inside the top 12 at the 2026 Masters, earning spots in the 2027 field:

    PositionPlayerScore
    1Rory McIlroy-13
    2Scottie Scheffler-11
    T3Tyrrell Hatton-10
    T3Russell Henley-10
    T3Justin Rose-10
    T3Cameron Young-10
    T7Collin Morikawa-9
    T7Sam Burns-9
    T9Max Homa-8
    T9Xander Schauffele-8
    11Jake Knapp-7
    T12Jordan Spieth-5
    T12Hideki Matsuyama-5
    T12Brooks Koepka-5
    T12Patrick Reed-5
    T12Patrick Cantlay-5
    T12Jason Day-5

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    Official

    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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