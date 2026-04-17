Viktor Hovland handles Harbour Town, posts 65 to challenge Matt Fitzpatrick

"He works so hard," said Hovland about his European Ryder Cup compatriot. "He's extremely methodical. I think it's pretty cool to see other guys, they have their thing. They have their way of trying to get better, and he goes all in on that. He doesn't really care what other people say; he believes in what he's doing. You look at his career, he just keeps winning tournaments and keeps getting better. If there's a deficiency in his game, he tackles it and gets better, and I find that very admirable."