RBC Heritage: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

Matt Fitzpatrick, the 2023 champion, leads into the weekend at 14-under after posting a second-round, 8-under 63. Viktor Hovland is at 13-under par, and one shot back of Fitzpatrick, thanks to a Friday 6-under 65. Harris English is in solo third at 10 under. Sepp Straka, Ludvig Åberg and Patrick Cantlay are all at 9-under and tied for fourth.