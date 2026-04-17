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RBC Heritage: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

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Highlights | Round 2 | RBC Heritage

Highlights | Round 2 | RBC Heritage

    The fourth Signature Event of the PGA TOUR season is underway at Harbour Town at the RBC Heritage.

    Matt Fitzpatrick, the 2023 champion, leads into the weekend at 14-under after posting a second-round, 8-under 63. Viktor Hovland is at 13-under par, and one shot back of Fitzpatrick, thanks to a Friday 6-under 65. Harris English is in solo third at 10 under. Sepp Straka, Ludvig Åberg and Patrick Cantlay are all at 9-under and tied for fourth.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow all the action from Harbour Town.

    How to watch (all times ET)

    Special programming alert:

    • PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings: Get your betting coverage and analysis for the RBC Heritage on ESPN+ throughout the week for an all-day, watch-and-bet experience for golf fans.
      • Saturday-Sunday: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

    Television:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "Marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Betcast presented by DraftKings (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    SATURDAY

    Marquee group

    • 8:50 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Jordan Spieth

    Featured groups

    • 6:55 a.m.: Tony Finau, Justin Thomas
    • 10:50 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Cameron Young

    Featured holes

    • No. 17 (par 3)

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    R2
    Official

    RBC Heritage

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    -14

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    2

    Viktor Hovland
    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    -13

    2

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    3

    Harris English
    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    -10

    3

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    T4

    Patrick Cantlay
    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    -9

    T4

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    -9

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    -9

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F
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