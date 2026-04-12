Rory McIlroy’s major scars made Masters defense possible

Playing with DeChambeau was one of the hardest parts of the round, McIlroy would later say, given what happened less than a year earlier at Pinehurst. Every glance at him was a reminder of his heartbreak. The two stood not far away, DeChambeau setting up right where McIlroy would be forced to look at him — the tension easy to see. The pairing became personal, and when McIlroy dispensed with his challenger by the 10th hole, he let up and let everyone else back into it.