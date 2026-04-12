Second Masters victory secures Rory McIlroy among game’s all-time greats

One of the key factors for McIlroy’s candidacy among the all-time greats is not just his trophy haul, but his longevity. Sunday’s one-shot win over Scottie Scheffler gives him a 15-year span between his first and sixth major championships. For so many of the game’s greats, the majors came within much shorter windows: Faldo won all six of his in a 10-year span, while Seve Ballesteros won all four of his within a decade. Arnold Palmer crammed seven major wins between 1958-64. Tom Watson’s eight-major tally all fell in an eight-year window from 1975-83. It was nine majors in eight years for Hogan from 1946-53.