Justin Rose authors another spirited chapter in perpetual green jacket pursuit at Masters
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Justin Rose acknowledges the crowd on the 18th green at Augusta National. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Written by Lisa Antonucci
AUGUSTA, Ga. – For Justin Rose, the sting hasn’t dulled. It’s simply changed shape.
A year removed from a playoff loss to Rory McIlroy, Rose walked the same fairways at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday with something deeper than urgency driving him.
Not desperation. Not even redemption. Something more akin to perspective – the kind earned only through years of coming close.
And for a while, it looked like this might finally be the time it all came together.
Rose began the final round of the 90th Masters Tournament three shots back of 54-hole leaders McIlroy and Cameron Young, but he wasted no time inserting himself into the fight, opening with a birdie and then, after a stumble at the third, igniting his round with a mighty stretch through the heart of the first nine.
The turning point came at the seventh, from a place that rarely produces magic – deep in the trees, standing on pine needles, with little more than hope and imagination.
What followed was vintage Rose. A slashing recovery that caught a slope, gathered speed and trickled to within a foot.
Birdie. Then another. And another.
Suddenly, he was leading the Masters.
At 12-under through nine holes, Rose wasn’t just in contention – he was in control. “Yeah, because I was really in control. First 10 holes I felt like I was – yeah, I was,” he said. “And the mentality was to run through the finish line not just try and get it done.”
It’s a subtle but telling distinction. At 45, Rose doesn’t cling to moments anymore. He chases them with intent.
But Augusta National, as it so often does, demanded more.
Amen Corner unraveled his charge not with catastrophe, but with something more insidious – hesitation. A missed up-and-down at 11. A slightly overhit tee shot at 12. A three-putt par at the reachable 13th after two bold swings that should have yielded more.
“Without really hitting a bad shot but just not good shot, not committed enough on maybe 11 shot specifically,” Rose reflected. “It was kind of like two saves.”
Momentum, once firmly in his grasp, slipped just enough. And at the Masters, “just enough” is everything. Rose carded a 2-under 70 on the day to finish tied for third at 10 under alongside Young, Tyrrell Hatton and Russell Henley.
There was no dramatic collapse, no single moment to point to – only the slow realization that another opportunity was drifting away. And that, in many ways, was harder to swallow.
“I think just chance that got away obviously,” he said when asked his thoughts while walking up 18. “I was by no means kind of free and clear and was nowhere kind of close to having the job done, but I was right in position.”
That understanding – the difference between being close and being done – is the product of experience. It’s also what allows Rose to process this loss differently than the one before it.
A year ago, the playoff defeat carried a certain cruel randomness.
“With a sudden-death loss, you kind of know you got to the house. You've done everything it took to win,” he said. “Then it comes down to flick of a coin at times. Whereas today I felt like, yeah, there was an opportunity to do better, so obviously that is frustrating for sure.”
And yet, as he made his way up the 18th, the frustration gave way – at least briefly – to something softer.
The ovation came before he reached the green, a rising acknowledgment from patrons who have watched his near misses stack up over the years. It wasn’t the roar reserved for a champion. It was something more human.
“Nice. It was nice,” Rose said. “Felt like the crowd was amazing to me all week long. They pulled for me all week long. I felt their encouragement and support. At the end it kind of goes a little flat. It's more of a sympathy than anything. But it was still nonetheless very beautiful. But, yeah, another little stinger, yeah.”
Another stinger. But not the same one.
Because what defines Rose now isn’t the losses – it’s the way he keeps returning to this stage, still believing there’s more ahead. Not out of stubbornness, but out of clarity.
“I've really kind of re-kicked on and re-energized my career and myself and have a lot of belief in myself that there is a lot of runway ahead,” he said. “These are the tournaments I focus on. These are the tournaments why I practice.”
That belief isn’t theoretical. It’s visible in the way he plays, in the freedom of his front-nine charge, in the courage of the shots he chose under pressure. It’s the belief of someone who understands exactly what these moments require … and still wants them anyway.
Justin Rose earns his sixth top-10 finish at Augusta National in the 2026 Masters Tournament. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
He knows history is still within reach. A Masters win would place him just behind Jack Nicklaus as one of the oldest champions ever. He knows, too, that Augusta has a way of rewarding those who keep showing up.
“You look at Freddie (Couples), the way he plays around here. Bernard Langer,” Rose said. “It does show this course maybe more than anywhere suit maybe personal style or knowledge or whatever it might be. But, yeah, I hope so.”
Hope, at this stage of a career, can be fragile. For Rose, it isn’t. It’s grounded in evidence – in rounds like Sunday’s, in stretches where he still looks every bit the contender, in the knowledge that he can stand on the back nine with a chance.
That’s where the solace lies.
Not in what slipped away, but in the fact that, once again, he was right there to lose it.