‘Rory may never lose’: McIlroy barreling toward a historic back-to-back at the Masters

Patrick Reed, the man who beat him to the green jacket back in 2018, sits six shots back in a tie for second. One shot further adrift are a trio of McIlroy’s decorated Ryder Cup teammates: Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry, each eager to carve their own chapter of Augusta National lore. But there is no mistaking the fact that McIlroy is now in the driver’s seat in his quest to retain the green jacket he so dearly acquired last year.