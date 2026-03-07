PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Rory McIlroy withdraws from Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard before Round 3 due to back injury

1 Min Read

Latest

Mic’d up with THE PLAYERS winner Rory McIlroy

    Written by Staff

    ORLANDO, Fla. — Rory McIlroy withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard prior to his third-round tee time Saturday due to a back injury.

    “While warming up in the gym this morning, I felt a small twinge in my back," McIlroy said in a statement released following the withdrawal. "As I started hitting balls on the range before the round, it worsened and developed into muscle spasms in my lower back. Unfortunately, I’m not able to continue and have to withdraw. I was excited to compete this weekend. I wish the Arnold Palmer Invitational a great finish and look forward to being back next year.”

    McIlroy sat 4-under for the tournament, nine shots behind 36-hole leader Daniel Berger at Bay Hill Club & Lodge.

    According to Golf Channel's Brentley Romine, McIlroy "went straight to the range instead of putting a little first, like he usually does, and hit balls for a couple minutes before making the call."

    McIlroy's only previous withdrawal during PGA TOUR competition came during the 2013 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The 29-time PGA TOUR winner currently sits 13th in the FedExCup this season, and is scheduled to defend THE PLAYERS Championship next week at TPC Sawgrass.

