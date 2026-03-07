Rory McIlroy withdraws from Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard before Round 3 due to back injury
ORLANDO, Fla. — Rory McIlroy withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard prior to his third-round tee time Saturday due to a back injury.
“While warming up in the gym this morning, I felt a small twinge in my back," McIlroy said in a statement released following the withdrawal. "As I started hitting balls on the range before the round, it worsened and developed into muscle spasms in my lower back. Unfortunately, I’m not able to continue and have to withdraw. I was excited to compete this weekend. I wish the Arnold Palmer Invitational a great finish and look forward to being back next year.”
McIlroy sat 4-under for the tournament, nine shots behind 36-hole leader Daniel Berger at Bay Hill Club & Lodge.
According to Golf Channel's Brentley Romine, McIlroy "went straight to the range instead of putting a little first, like he usually does, and hit balls for a couple minutes before making the call."
McIlroy's only previous withdrawal during PGA TOUR competition came during the 2013 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
The 29-time PGA TOUR winner currently sits 13th in the FedExCup this season, and is scheduled to defend THE PLAYERS Championship next week at TPC Sawgrass.
