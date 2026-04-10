2026 Masters: How to watch, scores, tee times, TV times from Round 3
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Masters Round 2 recap: Can anyone catch Rory McIlroy?
Written by Staff
The first major championship of the season continues from Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, and this year, there are more streaming and viewing options throughout Masters week than ever before.
Defending champion Rory McIlroy backed up his first-round 67 with a Friday-low 65 to take a six-shot lead into the weekend, the largest 36-hole lead in Masters history. He's looking to become the first back-to-back champion since Tiger Woods in 2002. Sam Burns and Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, are tied at 6 under for second, while European Ryder Cuppers Justin Rose, Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood form a trio at 5 under.
J.J. Spaun, Bryson DeChambeau and Akshay Bhatia were among those who missed the 4-over cut at Augusta National while Collin Morikawa, John Rahm and others rallied to make the weekend.
Here's how to watch all the action from the 90th Masters Tournament.
How to follow (all times ET)
Click here for full coverage from Masters.com. (Note: All live coverage simulcast on Masters.com/Masters app.)
SATURDAY
- "Mornings at the Masters": 9-9:45 a.m., Masters YouTube
- "On the Range": 10 a.m.-noon; Masters.com, Masters app, CBS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+
- Round 3 broadcast
- noon-7 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, Paramount+
- 2-7 p.m.; CBS
- 5-6 p.m.; ESPN Deportes
- Holes 4, 5, 6
- 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, ESPN app
- Featured groups
- 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, CBS Sports Digital, DirecTV, ESPN App, Paramount+, Prime Video
- Amen Corner: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, CBS Sports Digital, DirecTV, ESPN App, Paramount+, Prime Video
- Inside Amen Corner: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, Prime Video
- Holes 15, 16: 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, CBS Sports Digital, DirecTV, ESPN App, Paramount+, Prime Video
- Radio coverage: 2-8 p.m., SiriusXM
SUNDAY
- "Mornings at the Masters": 9-9:45 a.m., Masters YouTube
- "On the Range": 10 a.m.-noon; Masters.com, Masters app, CBS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+
- Round 4 broadcast
- noon-7 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, Paramount+
- 2-7 p.m.; CBS
- 5-6 p.m.; ESPN Deportes
- Holes 4, 5, 6
- 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, ESPN app
- Featured groups
- 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, CBS Sports Digital, DirecTV, ESPN App, Paramount+, Prime Video
- Amen Corner: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, CBS Sports Digital, DirecTV, ESPN App, Paramount+, Prime Video
- Inside Amen Corner: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, Prime Video
- Holes 15, 16: 12:30-6:30 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, CBS Sports Digital, DirecTV, ESPN App, Paramount+, Prime Video
- Radio coverage: 2-8 p.m., SiriusXM
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