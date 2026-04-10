2026 Masters: How to watch, scores, tee times, TV times from Round 3

Defending champion Rory McIlroy backed up his first-round 67 with a Friday-low 65 to take a six-shot lead into the weekend, the largest 36-hole lead in Masters history. He's looking to become the first back-to-back champion since Tiger Woods in 2002. Sam Burns and Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, are tied at 6 under for second, while European Ryder Cuppers Justin Rose, Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood form a trio at 5 under.