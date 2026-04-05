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13H AGO

2026 Masters weather forecast: Partly cloudy, breezy start gives way to 'sunny, warmer' conditions

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Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler conditions are expected at the start of the week at Augusta National, with mostly sunny conditions and warmer temperatures expected heading into the weekend at the 2026 Masters. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler conditions are expected at the start of the week at Augusta National, with mostly sunny conditions and warmer temperatures expected heading into the weekend at the 2026 Masters. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Written by Staff

    As the Masters Tournament approaches, the early-week forecast is shaping up to test touch and trajectory more than patience. According to masters.com:

    "Cooler and drier air will settle in for much of the upcoming week, bringing morning lows in the upper 40s to low 50s and afternoon highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Afternoon relative humidity values will be around 25%-40% Monday through Wednesday making for very dry conditions. Moderating temperatures are forecast for late week into next weekend with dry weather persisting."

    Check back here for updated forecast information throughout the week.

    Extended outlook (as of Sunday, April 5)

    MONDAY

    • Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler.
    • Low: 53°F
    • High: 72°F
    • Winds: NE 10-15 mph

    TUESDAY

    • A cool start. Partly cloudy and breezy.
    • Low: 51°F
    • High: 75°F
    • Winds: NE 10-15 mph

    WEDNESDAY

    • A cool start. Mostly sunny and breezy.
    • Low: 48°F
    • High: 68°F
    • Winds: ENE 12-16 G 20-25 mph

    THURSDAY

    • A cool start. Partly cloudy and breezy.
    • Low: 49°F
    • High: 73°F
    • Winds: ENE 10-15 G 20 mph

    FRIDAY

    • Mostly sunny and warmer.
    • Low: 54°F
    • High: 78°F
    • Winds: E 6-12 mph

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    1

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
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