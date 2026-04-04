Valero Texas Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Sunday
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Robert MacIntyre's 81-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 5 at Valero
Written by Staff
The third round of the Valero Texas Open will resume Sunday at 8:45 a.m. ET after weather suspended play for the day on Saturday in San Antonio. Leader Robert MacIntyre completed just six holes before the suspension, setting up a marathon Sunday finish.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 1-2:30 p.m., GOLF Channel; 2:30-6 p.m., NBC, Peacock
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Sunday: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
SUNDAY
Marquee Group
- Robert MacIntyre, Ludvig Åberg, Kevin Roy
- Tommy Fleetwood, Michael Kim, Kristoffer Reitan (after MacIntyre group finishes Round 3)
Featured Groups
- Tony Finau, Bud Cauley, Thorbjørn Olesen
- Andrew Putnam, Steven Fisk, Alex Smalley
- J.J. Spaun, Chris Kirk, Chandler Phillips (after Finau group finishes Round 3)
- Matt Wallace, A.J. Ewart, Chad Ramey (after Putnam group finishes Round 3)
Featured holes
- Nos. 3 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.