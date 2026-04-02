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Valero Texas Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2

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Highlights | Round 1 | Valero

Highlights | Round 1 | Valero

    Update: The second round of the Valero Texas Open was suspended at 5:46 p.m. CT due to lightning in the area and resumed at 6:30 p.m. CT. Due to inclement weather, Saturday broadcast times have been adjusted.

    The Valero Texas Open returns to TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas, featuring a $9.8 million purse and a challenging 7,438-yard, par-72 layout. Defending champion Brian Harman won the tournament last year at 9-under.

    First-round play was delayed for 90 minutes in the morning due to lightning in the area, and then suspended for darkness. Mark Hubbard set the clubhouse lead with a 7-under 65 on Thursday. Tony Finau leads a pack of five players that shot 6-under 66, while Will Zalatoris, Tommy Fleetwood and Ludvig Åberg are part of a group at 5-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Friday: 4-7 p.m., GOLF Channel
    • Saturday: 11-3:30 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3:30-6 p.m., NBC, Peacock (live until play concludes, then taped coverage until 6 p.m.)
    • Sunday: 1-2:30 p.m., GOLF Channel; 2:30-6 p.m., NBC, Peacock

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Friday: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
    • Saturday: 8:30-conclusion
    • Sunday: 10:15 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Friday: 1-7 p.m.
    • Saturday: 3 p.m.-conclusion
    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    FRIDAY

    Marquee groups

    • 9:06 a.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Robert MacIntyre, Jordan Spieth
    • 2:06 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler

    Featured groups

    • 9:18 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Brian Harman, Billy Horschel
    • 9:30 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley, Stephan Jaeger
    • 2:18 p.m.: Maverick McNealy, Tony Finau, Max Homa
    • 2:30 p.m.: Si Woo Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen, Marco Penge

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 3 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Valero Texas Open

    1

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
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