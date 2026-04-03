Valero Texas Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3
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Highlights | Round 2 | Valero
Update: Round 2 was suspended due to darkness and will conclude on Saturday morning. Due to inclement weather, starting times for the third round will consist of threesomes off split tees from 8:10-10:10 a.m. CT. Saturday broadcast times have been adjusted to start earlier.
Threesomes off split tees from 8:10-10:10 a.m. local time. The Valero Texas Open returns to TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas, featuring a $9.8 million purse and a challenging 7,438-yard, par-72 layout. Defending champion Brian Harman won the tournament last year at 9-under.
After a second round that saw another weather delay due to lightning in the area, Robert MacIntyre took a four-shot lead over Ryder Cup teammate Ludvig Åberg. Tony Finau is among a pack of four players tied for third at 9-under, while Tommy Fleetwood is seven shots back at 7-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Saturday: 11-3:30 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3:30-6 p.m., NBC, Peacock (live until play concludes, then taped coverage until 6 p.m.)
- Sunday: 1-2:30 p.m., GOLF Channel; 2:30-6 p.m., NBC, Peacock
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Saturday: 8:30 a.m.-conclusion of play
- Sunday: 10:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Saturday: 3-6 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
SATURDAY
Marquee Group
- 10:27 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Michael Kim, Kristoffer Reitan
Featured Groups
- 9:32 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Sami Valimaki, Alex Noren
- 10:16 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Chandler Phillips, Chris Kirk
Featured holes
- Nos. 3 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.