Valero Texas Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2
1 Min Read
Running with Rick: Three players to watch at Valero
The Valero Texas Open returns to TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas, featuring a $9.8 million purse and a challenging 7,438-yard, par-72 layout. Defending champion Brian Harman won the tournament last year at 9-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 4-7 p.m., GOLF Channel
- Saturday: 1-3:30 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3:30-6 p.m., NBC, Peacock
- Sunday: 1-2:30 p.m., GOLF Channel; 2:30-6 p.m., NBC, Peacock
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Thursday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 10:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday: 3-6 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
THURSDAY
Marquee groups
- 9:06 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler
- 2:06 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Robert MacIntyre, Jordan Spieth
Featured groups
- 9:18 a.m.: Maverick McNealy, Tony Finau, Max Homa
- 9:30 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen, Marco Penge
- 2:18 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Brian Harman, Billy Horschel
- 2:30 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley, Stephan Jaeger
Featured holes
- Nos. 3 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)
FRIDAY
Marquee groups
- 9:06 a.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Robert MacIntyre, Jordan Spieth
- 2:06 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler
Featured groups
- 9:18 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Brian Harman, Billy Horschel
- 9:30 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley, Stephan Jaeger
- 2:18 p.m.: Maverick McNealy, Tony Finau, Max Homa
- 2:30 p.m.: Si Woo Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen, Marco Penge
Featured holes
- Nos. 3 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.