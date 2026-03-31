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Valero Texas Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2

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Running with Rick: Three players to watch at Valero

Running with Rick: Three players to watch at Valero

    The Valero Texas Open returns to TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas, featuring a $9.8 million purse and a challenging 7,438-yard, par-72 layout. Defending champion Brian Harman won the tournament last year at 9-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 4-7 p.m., GOLF Channel
    • Saturday: 1-3:30 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3:30-6 p.m., NBC, Peacock
    • Sunday: 1-2:30 p.m., GOLF Channel; 2:30-6 p.m., NBC, Peacock

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Thursday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 10:15 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
    • Saturday: 3-6 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    THURSDAY

    Marquee groups

    • 9:06 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler
    • 2:06 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Robert MacIntyre, Jordan Spieth

    Featured groups

    • 9:18 a.m.: Maverick McNealy, Tony Finau, Max Homa
    • 9:30 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen, Marco Penge
    • 2:18 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Brian Harman, Billy Horschel
    • 2:30 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley, Stephan Jaeger

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 3 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)

    FRIDAY

    Marquee groups

    • 9:06 a.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Robert MacIntyre, Jordan Spieth
    • 2:06 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler

    Featured groups

    • 9:18 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Brian Harman, Billy Horschel
    • 9:30 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley, Stephan Jaeger
    • 2:18 p.m.: Maverick McNealy, Tony Finau, Max Homa
    • 2:30 p.m.: Si Woo Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen, Marco Penge

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 3 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Valero Texas Open

    Lanto Griffin
    USA
    L. Griffin
    USA
    L. Griffin
    Kevin Streelman
    USA
    K. Streelman
    USA
    K. Streelman
    Max McGreevy
    USA
    M. McGreevy
    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Ryan Palmer
    USA
    R. Palmer
    USA
    R. Palmer
    Dylan Wu
    USA
    D. Wu
    USA
    D. Wu
    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
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