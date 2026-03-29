Courage over fear: Gary Woodland authors inspirational triumph at Texas Children’s Houston Open
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Highlights | Round 4 | Texas Children's Houston Open
Written by Jimmy Reinman
HOUSTON — The game does not often allow for stories like this anymore.
It moves too fast, crowns too many champions and forgets too easily. But on a soft Sunday afternoon in Houston, Texas, Gary Woodland slowed it all down and gave the sport something it needed, at a time more apt than expected.
Something courageous.
Two and a half years removed from brain surgery that forced him to confront his own mortality, Woodland walked up the 18th fairway at the Texas Children’s Houston Open not as the powerful, unflinching U.S. Open champion the world once knew, but as something more layered.
A man who had learned how fragile strength can be, and how quiet the battles are.
He would end his round with a putt moments later for his fifth PGA TOUR victory, his first since that June day at Pebble Beach Golf Links in 2019. Seven years is a lifetime in professional golf. For Woodland, it may as well have been another life entirely.
Gary Woodland sinks his par to win Texas Children's
Because in between, there was a day in August of 2023, and the diagnosis. A lesion that was pressing on the part of his brain that controls fear and anxiety. Then came a day in September, and the surgery.
Before he went under, Woodland wrote letters to his wife Gabby and their children. Words meant to be read in a world he feared he might not return to. He would later call it the hardest thing he had ever done. Harder than any shot under pressure, harder than any major championship moment.
The surgery was successful, and the lesion was removed. But what followed was something far less visible.
Woodland would still experience fear that arrived without warning. Anxiety that refused to loosen its grip. A mind that would not quiet, even when everything said it should.
Woodland returned to competition in January of 2024, but the version of himself that came back was different. The athlete who once thrived on pushing through anything had to learn an entirely new skill: How to stop, how to breathe and how to live with what he could not overpower.
He would miss cuts, 11 of his 26 events in 2024 en route to a 155th-place finish in the FedExCup. A slight return to form found him finishing 72nd in 2025, highlighted by a T2 finish here, at Memorial Park Golf Course. He began 2026 missing the weekend at four of his first six events.
There were days when the score did not matter, when simply being out there was the victory. And then, two weeks ago, he did something that may have changed everything.
In an interview with Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard, Woodland let it all out, sharing the PTSD diagnosis he received a year prior that still haunts his daily life. The daily fight that isn’t on a leaderboard, or charted in Strokes Gained or clocked with a launch monitor.
“I can’t waste energy anymore hiding this, and I’m blessed with a lot of support out here on the TOUR,” Woodland said Wednesday ahead of THE PLAYERS Championship. “Everyone’s just been amazing. Every week I come out and everyone’s so excited and happy that I’m back. I hear that every week — 'It’s so nice to see you past this, it’s so nice to see you 100 percent' — and I appreciate that love and support. But inside, I feel like I’m dying, and I feel like I’m living a lie.”
Woodland described feelings of hypervigilance, in which walking scorers or volunteers would unexpectedly trigger intense bouts of fear or confusion. Woodland recounted a time when he nearly walked off the course at the Procore Championship in Napa, California, at the end of the 2025 season.
“It was my turn to hit and I couldn’t hit,” he said. “I went into every bathroom to cry the rest of the day. .. There are days when it’s tough – crying in the scoring trailer, running to my car just to hide it. I don’t want to live that way anymore.”
It is one thing to contend in a tournament or win a U.S. Open, but another to allow yourself the vulnerability to be seen.
“I literally feel like I got a thousand pounds off my back that day,” he said after opening his tournament with a 64 this week in Houston. “I was crying going into the interview and I left feeling a thousand pounds lighter. … I have a battle that I’m fighting, but it’s nice to not do that alone.”
That hard-earned and deeply personal freedom he had given himself by sharing his struggle began to show almost immediately.
A tie for 14th at the Valspar Championship last week hinted at something stirring. There was a lightness to him again, his caddie, Brennan Little, noting it was the best he had looked in years.
And then came Houston.
There were signs early in the week if you knew where to look or happened to hear the sound of the ball off Woodland’s clubface. His swing had its old violence back, the kind his longtime coach Randy Smith, the same coach as Scottie Scheffler, had demanded he rediscover when the pair reconnected a year and a half ago.
“He pretty much called me soft, told me I was guiding it, and that’s not ever how I played in my whole life," Woodland said. "He wanted me to get back to swinging hard and aggressive, playing to my strengths.”
Woodland listened.
At age 41, he’s leading the PGA TOUR in driving distance and clubhead speed in 2026, averaging over 127 mph, outpacing players nearly half his age. A subtle equipment tweak helped this week: a return to the heavier KBS C-Taper 130 X shafts in his irons, which he trusted during his peak years.
But the biggest change was internal.
“At the end of the day, it’s confidence,” Woodland said.
Sunday began as a duel with 25-year-old Nicolai Højgaard, the two of them four shots clear of the field, with defending champion Min Woo Lee lurking behind. But tension rarely lingers long when momentum finds a willing partner.
Højgaard blinked first with a bogey on the opening hole as Woodland moved through the early stretch with a kind of quiet control, even when things didn’t go his way. A lip-out birdie try at the par-5 third drew only a wry smile. A fortunate bounce off the tee at the fourth was accepted.
A birdie at the fifth cracked the door open and a 24-foot bomb on the seventh broke the hinges. Woodland would card three birdies in a row from Nos. 7 to 9 to grow his advantage to six, going out in 31.
Gary Woodland sinks 28-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Texas Children's
From there, Woodland played the kind of golf that feels less like competition and more like procession, aiming for the center of greens, laying up on the par-5 16th. As Woodland walked those final fairways, it was impossible not to notice what was on his feet.
Bright, colorful, full of life, with a single word on the side: courage.
Custom shoes, designed in partnership with Texas Children’s Hospital and Cleats for Kids, inspired by the artwork of young patients, specifically a young girl named Ceci, who also faced a similar brain tumor.
A view of the Puma shoes worn by Gary Woodland during his victory at the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
“Ceci and I been through hard times," Woodland explained. "… She’s battled it for seven years. She designed these shoes for me and I’m wearing them with a lot of pride.”
Courage is an overused word in sports, applied too freely to things that require little more than execution under pressure. But here, it fit. Not because Woodland hit the shots, though he most certainly did, but because of everything it took to stand there and hit them at all.
Woodland would play his final nine 1-over for a round of 67, saving par on the final hole. The win earns him a spot in the Masters Tournament in two weeks after missing out on a trip down Magnolia Lane last year.
In a unique scene, Højgaard and Lee hung back in the walk down the 18th fairway, allowing Woodland to take in the scene by himself. Both players joined in the applause that surrounded the grandstand-lined finishing hole.
Woodland missed the final green, but easily converted his final par save to seal the win. As the putt dropped and the crowd rose around him, chanting his name, there was no chest pounding, no primal scream. Just a look, arms briefly outstretched, upward, outward, maybe inward, too, and a deep exhale as if acknowledging all the unseen miles it took to get here. Then the tears came.
After the ceremonies conclude for Woodland, his fight will continue. PTSD isn’t conquered with a PGA TOUR victory on a March afternoon.
Even this week, free of the burden of protecting his secret, those feelings were penetrating his psyche. After the win, he recalled a moment during the back nine of his second round where he was forced to fight again.
“It's just another day, right, that I've got to keep healing," he said. "Today was a good day. But I'm going to keep fighting. I've got a big fight ahead of me and I'm going to keep going, but I'm proud of myself right now.”
While the fight continues, the context changes. Two years ago, Woodland was writing goodbye letters. On Sunday, he was signing autographs as a champion again.
Because courage is not found in the absence of fear, it is found in moving forward despite it.