Texas Children's Houston Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3
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Highlights | Round 2 | Texas Children's Houston Open
The Texas Children's Houston Open is underway from Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston. The par-70 course stretches 7,475 yards and will host the field for four rounds of competition. Min Woo Lee won the tournament last year at 20-under par.
Gary Woodland took a three-shot lead into the weekend after a scorching, second-round 63. Jackson Suber and Nicolai Højgaard trail him at 10-under, while Lee and Jason Day are at 9-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 3-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Saturday-Sunday: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "Marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
SATURDAY
- 10:22 a.m. (Marquee group): Shane Lowry, Chris Kirk, Harry Hall
- 10:44 a.m. (Featured group): Tony Finau, Ricky Castillo, Thorbjørn Olesen
- 9:38 a.m. (Featured group): Chris Gotterup, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Andrew Putnam
Featured holes
- Nos. 2 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 4)