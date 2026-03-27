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Texas Children's Houston Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

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Highlights | Round 2 | Texas Children's Houston Open

Highlights | Round 2 | Texas Children's Houston Open

    The Texas Children's Houston Open is underway from Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston. The par-70 course stretches 7,475 yards and will host the field for four rounds of competition. Min Woo Lee won the tournament last year at 20-under par.

    Gary Woodland took a three-shot lead into the weekend after a scorching, second-round 63. Jackson Suber and Nicolai Højgaard trail him at 10-under, while Lee and Jason Day are at 9-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 3-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "Marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    SATURDAY

    • 10:22 a.m. (Marquee group): Shane Lowry, Chris Kirk, Harry Hall
    • 10:44 a.m. (Featured group): Tony Finau, Ricky Castillo, Thorbjørn Olesen
    • 9:38 a.m. (Featured group): Chris Gotterup, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Andrew Putnam

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 2 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 4)

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    R3
    In Progress

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -13

    -13

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -13

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -10

    -10

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -10

    T2

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -10

    -10

    T2

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -10

    T4

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -9

    -9

    T4

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -9

    T4

    Jason Day
    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -9

    -9

    T4

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -9

    T6

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -8

    -8

    T6

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -8
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