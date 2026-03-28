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Texas Children's Houston Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4

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Highlights | Round 3 | Texas Children's Houston Open

Highlights | Round 3 | Texas Children's Houston Open

    Written by Staff

    The Texas Children's Houston Open concludes Sunday at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston. The par-70 course stretches 7,475 yards and will host the field for four rounds of competition. Min Woo Lee won the tournament last year at 20-under par.

    After Round 3, Gary Woodland stayed on top of the leaderboard, taking a one-shot lead into the final round at 18-under. Denmark's Nicolai Højgaard is at 17-under, with the closest pursuers in Min Woo Lee and Michael Thorbjornsen five shots back at 12-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 3-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Sunday: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "Marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    SUNDAY

    • 10:33 a.m. (Marquee group): Shane Lowry, Chris Kirk, Takumi Kanaya
    • 10 a.m. (Featured group): Sam Burns, Ben Griffin, Adrien Saddier
    • 10:11 a.m. (Featured group): Jake Knapp, Keith Mitchell, Jordan Smith

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 2 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 4)

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    R3
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -18
    Thru
    F

    -18

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -18
    Thru
    F

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F

    -17

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    -12

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    T3

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    -12

    T3

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    T5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    -11

    T5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    T5

    Jason Day
    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    -11

    T5

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F
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