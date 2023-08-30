Gary Woodland announces he’ll undergo brain surgery
Woodland had been trying to treat lesion with medication
Gary Woodland announced on social media Wednesday that he will undergo surgery on Sept. 18 to remove a lesion from his brain.
Woodland wrote in the post that he had been trying to treat the lesion, diagnosed “a few months ago,” with medication alone, but after consultation with specialists he decided to go in for an operation.
“I’m in good spirits with my family and team by my side and so thankful for the love and support of everyone,” he wrote.
The 39-year-old Woodland is a four-time PGA TOUR winner, and most recently he captured the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. He finished 94th in the recently completed FedExCup season, making 18 cuts in 24 starts with two top-10 finishes. He also was a member of the victorious 2019 U.S. Presidents Cup Team.
That also was the year he met Special Olympics Arizona athlete Amy Bockerstette at the WM Phoenix Open, their instant connection turning into a friendship that went viral, landing them on the “Today Show” and elsewhere.
Woodland did not give a timetable for his return.
“Thank you for your support during this time,” he wrote.