Scottie Scheffler’s incredible top-10 streak ends at The Genesis Invitational
2 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler sinks 8-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at The Genesis
Written by Paul Hodowanic
LOS ANGELES – Scottie Scheffler summed up his week at The Riviera Country Club succinctly after his second round.
“This place and I have like a weird relationship,” he said. “I feel like I can play so well out here and I just haven't yet.”
It’s fitting, then, that the one place that still confounds Scheffler is the one where his remarkable top-10 streak ended. Scheffler made a valiant push up the leaderboard Sunday at The Genesis Invitational but ultimately fell at least one shot short, shooting a 6-under 65 to finish just outside the top 10.
The result snaps a run of 18 straight top-10 finishes, the longest streak by any golfer in the modern era. It also ends a run of eight straight top-four finishes.
The damage was done in the first round, when Scheffler got off to the worst start of his career – going 5-over through 10 holes when play was called for the day on Thursday. He made a few birdies in the wee hours of Friday to shoot 3 over in his first 18, continuing recent baffling first-round struggles, and the climb began from there.
Scheffler shot 3-under 68 in the second round and followed it with a 66 on Saturday. His final round began slow, going even-par through seven holes, before he rattled off six birdies in his last 12 holes. The difference between the streak continuing or ending ultimately came down to an inch on the 18th green. Needing a birdie to get into the top 10, Scheffler’s 21-foot putt stopped an inch in front of the hole.
Scottie Scheffler hits 184-yard approach from bunker to 11 feet, birdies No. 15 at The Genesis
“I've never been one to quit, so it's not really – I mean, I'd feel pretty silly to quit in a PGA TOUR event,” he said.
Scheffler’s complicated relationship with Riviera is one that is shared by two of the greatest golfers of all time. Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus famously never won at Riviera, and the course is again proving fickle for the greatest golfer of the current generation. Scheffler didn’t have much of an explanation. Conditions were difficult on Thursday, particularly in the afternoon, as the wind kicked up and Poa annua greens got bumpier. Scheffler’s only explanation for the improvement was getting a few morning tee times.
“Overall, being out here and competing, that's what I love to do and, like I said, got to go out early yesterday on some fresh greens, get a little bit less wind,” he said. “It's easier playing in the morning than it is late in the day. Took advantage of it. Then I had another solid day today.”
Scottie Scheffler sinks 30-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at The Genesis
Scheffler’s next start is expected to be in two weeks at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard followed immediately by THE PLAYERS Championship. It’s another stretch of golf that Scheffler should be heavily involved in. He’s won both events twice, and it would surprise no one if he began another lengthy streak.