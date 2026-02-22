Scottie Scheffler’s incredible top-10 streak ends at The Genesis Invitational

Scheffler’s complicated relationship with Riviera is one that is shared by two of the greatest golfers of all time. Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus famously never won at Riviera, and the course is again proving fickle for the greatest golfer of the current generation. Scheffler didn’t have much of an explanation. Conditions were difficult on Thursday, particularly in the afternoon, as the wind kicked up and Poa annua greens got bumpier. Scheffler’s only explanation for the improvement was getting a few morning tee times.