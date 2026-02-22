PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Scottie Scheffler’s incredible top-10 streak ends at The Genesis Invitational

2 Min Read

Latest

Scottie Scheffler sinks 8-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at The Genesis

Scottie Scheffler sinks 8-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at The Genesis

    Written by Paul Hodowanic

    LOS ANGELES – Scottie Scheffler summed up his week at The Riviera Country Club succinctly after his second round.

    “This place and I have like a weird relationship,” he said. “I feel like I can play so well out here and I just haven't yet.”

    It’s fitting, then, that the one place that still confounds Scheffler is the one where his remarkable top-10 streak ended. Scheffler made a valiant push up the leaderboard Sunday at The Genesis Invitational but ultimately fell at least one shot short, shooting a 6-under 65 to finish just outside the top 10.

    The result snaps a run of 18 straight top-10 finishes, the longest streak by any golfer in the modern era. It also ends a run of eight straight top-four finishes.

    The damage was done in the first round, when Scheffler got off to the worst start of his career – going 5-over through 10 holes when play was called for the day on Thursday. He made a few birdies in the wee hours of Friday to shoot 3 over in his first 18, continuing recent baffling first-round struggles, and the climb began from there.

    Scheffler shot 3-under 68 in the second round and followed it with a 66 on Saturday. His final round began slow, going even-par through seven holes, before he rattled off six birdies in his last 12 holes. The difference between the streak continuing or ending ultimately came down to an inch on the 18th green. Needing a birdie to get into the top 10, Scheffler’s 21-foot putt stopped an inch in front of the hole.


    Scottie Scheffler hits 184-yard approach from bunker to 11 feet, birdies No. 15 at The Genesis

    Scottie Scheffler hits 184-yard approach from bunker to 11 feet, birdies No. 15 at The Genesis


    “I've never been one to quit, so it's not really – I mean, I'd feel pretty silly to quit in a PGA TOUR event,” he said.

    Scheffler’s complicated relationship with Riviera is one that is shared by two of the greatest golfers of all time. Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus famously never won at Riviera, and the course is again proving fickle for the greatest golfer of the current generation. Scheffler didn’t have much of an explanation. Conditions were difficult on Thursday, particularly in the afternoon, as the wind kicked up and Poa annua greens got bumpier. Scheffler’s only explanation for the improvement was getting a few morning tee times.

    “Overall, being out here and competing, that's what I love to do and, like I said, got to go out early yesterday on some fresh greens, get a little bit less wind,” he said. “It's easier playing in the morning than it is late in the day. Took advantage of it. Then I had another solid day today.”


    Scottie Scheffler sinks 30-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at The Genesis

    Scottie Scheffler sinks 30-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at The Genesis


    Scheffler’s next start is expected to be in two weeks at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard followed immediately by THE PLAYERS Championship. It’s another stretch of golf that Scheffler should be heavily involved in. He’s won both events twice, and it would surprise no one if he began another lengthy streak.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 21, 2026

    Scheffler grinds to make cut at The Genesis, avoids early exit

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Feb 20, 2026

    Signature Scroll: Scheffler's confounding struggles continue

    Signature Scroll
    Image for article.
    Feb 22, 2026

    McIlroy trails Bridgeman by six shots at The Genesis Invitational

    Daily Wrap Up
    Official

    The Genesis Invitational

    1

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    +1

    -18

    1

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    +1

    T2

    Kurt Kitayama
    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    -17

    T2

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    -17

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -8

    -16

    4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -8

    5

    Aldrich Potgieter
    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    5

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW