Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Scottie Scheffler of the United States lines up a putt on the ninth green during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Scottie Scheffler finished tied for second at 19-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Scheffler's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T2
|67-62-69-63
|-19
|2024
|T2
|65-70-66-68
|-11
|2023
|T9
|70-66-71-67
|-6
|2022
|T2
|72-62-69-69
|-8
|2021
|T32
|67-75-72-65
|-1
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 19-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Scheffler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T22
|72-73-67-71
|-5
|52.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|70-71-72-73
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T12
|74-68-66-65
|-11
|105.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T4
|72-66-67-63
|-20
|312.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|73-65-67-64
|-15
|125.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|1
|63-64-68-66
|-27
|500.000
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|1
|70-68-64-67
|-19
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|63-69-66-68
|-14
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|1
|66-65-67-67
|-15
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T3
|67-66-65-67
|-15
|--
Scheffler's recent performances
- Scheffler has finished in the top five seven times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished first with a score of 27-under.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.067 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has averaged 1.716 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.623
|0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.080
|0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|5
|0.618
|0.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.547
|0.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.868
|1.716
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.623 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.9 yards ranked 38th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scheffler sported a 0.080 mark that ranked 78th on TOUR. He ranked 12th with a 71.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scheffler delivered a 0.547 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.67, and he ranked first by breaking par 30.79% of the time.
- Scheffler ranks sixth with 1,131 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.