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6H AGO

Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Scottie Scheffler of the United States lines up a putt on the ninth green during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler of the United States lines up a putt on the ninth green during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Scottie Scheffler finished tied for second at 19-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Scheffler at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Scheffler's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T267-62-69-63-19
    2024T265-70-66-68-11
    2023T970-66-71-67-6
    2022T272-62-69-69-8
    2021T3267-75-72-65-1

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 19-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Scheffler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2272-73-67-71-552.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2470-71-72-73-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1274-68-66-65-11105.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT472-66-67-63-20312.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT373-65-67-64-15125.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American Express163-64-68-66-27500.000
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore Championship170-68-64-67-19--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT463-69-66-68-14--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship166-65-67-67-15--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT367-66-65-67-15--

    Scheffler's recent performances

    • Scheffler has finished in the top five seven times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished first with a score of 27-under.
    • Scheffler has an average of 0.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.067 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Scheffler has averaged 1.716 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.6230.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.0800.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green50.6180.606
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.5470.503
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.8681.716

    Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scheffler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.623 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.9 yards ranked 38th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scheffler sported a 0.080 mark that ranked 78th on TOUR. He ranked 12th with a 71.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Scheffler delivered a 0.547 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.67, and he ranked first by breaking par 30.79% of the time.
    • Scheffler ranks sixth with 1,131 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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