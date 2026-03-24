4H AGO
Texas Children's Houston Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2
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The Five: Players hunting for a Masters berth in Houston
The Texas Children's Houston Open returns to Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas, and features a $9.9 million purse. The par-70 course stretches 7,475 yards and will host the field for four rounds of competition. Min Woo Lee won the tournament last year at 20-under par.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Special programming alerts:
- TGL Finals: Jupiter vs. Los Angeles GC
- Tuesday: Match 2, 7 p.m., ESPN
- Tuesday*: Match 3, 9 p.m., ESPN, *if necessary
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 3-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Thursday-Sunday: 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "Marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
THURSDAY
- 8:24 a.m. (Marquee group): Shane Lowry, Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark
- 8:53 a.m. (Featured group): Chris Gotterup, Jason Day, Sam Burns
- 9:04 a.m. (Featured group): Nico Echavarria, Ben Griffin, Stephan Jaeger
FRIDAY
- 8:53 a.m. (Marquee group): Brooks Koepka, Jake Knapp, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 8:42 a.m. (Featured group): Min Woo Lee, Tony Finau, Adam Scott
- 9:15 a.m. (Featured group): Billy Horschel, Harris English, Patrick Rodgers
Featured holes
- Nos. 2 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 4)