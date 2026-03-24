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Texas Children's Houston Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2

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The Five: Players hunting for a Masters berth in Houston

The Five: Players hunting for a Masters berth in Houston

    The Texas Children's Houston Open returns to Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas, and features a $9.9 million purse. The par-70 course stretches 7,475 yards and will host the field for four rounds of competition. Min Woo Lee won the tournament last year at 20-under par.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Special programming alerts:

    • TGL Finals: Jupiter vs. Los Angeles GC
      • Tuesday: Match 2, 7 p.m., ESPN
      • Tuesday*: Match 3, 9 p.m., ESPN, *if necessary

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 3-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Thursday-Sunday: 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "Marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    THURSDAY

    • 8:24 a.m. (Marquee group): Shane Lowry, Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark
    • 8:53 a.m. (Featured group): Chris Gotterup, Jason Day, Sam Burns
    • 9:04 a.m. (Featured group): Nico Echavarria, Ben Griffin, Stephan Jaeger

    FRIDAY

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 2 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 4)

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    Groupings Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    Erik van Rooyen
    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Bronson Burgoon
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    Vince Whaley
    USA
    V. Whaley
    USA
    V. Whaley
    Danny Walker
    USA
    D. Walker
    USA
    D. Walker
    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
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