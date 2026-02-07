PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

WM Phoenix Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for final round

1 Min Read

Latest

Hideki Matsuyama shoots 3-under 68 | Round 3 Highlights | WM Phoenix Open

Hideki Matsuyama shoots 3-under 68 | Round 3 Highlights | WM Phoenix Open

    The WM Phoenix Open takes place at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) in Scottsdale, Arizona, featuring a $9.6 million purse. The 7,261-yard, par-71 course will host the tournament.

    Heading into the final round, Hideki Matsuyama holds a one-shot lead over his Japanese countryman Ryo Hisatsune and three other players at 12-under: Nicolai Højgaard, Maverick McNealy and Si Woo Kim. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler trails by five shots at 8-under after a third-round 67.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Special programming alerts:

    • Sunday: PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings, 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; ESPN+

    Television:

    • Sunday: noon-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Sunday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams

    • Main feed and Marquee group (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Featured groups (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured holes (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Betcast presented by DraftKings (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week

    Featured groups

    SUNDAY

    • 11:51 a.m. (Stream 2, Featured group): Sahith Theegala, Michael Brennan, Mackenzie Hughes
    • 12:02 p.m. (Stream 1, Marquee group): Scottie Scheffler, Kevin Roy, Stephan Jaeger

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 16 (par 3), 17 (par 4), 4 (par 3), 12 (par 3)

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R3
    Official

    WM Phoenix Open

    1

    Hideki Matsuyama
    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    -13

    1

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    -12

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Maverick McNealy
    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    -12

    T2

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    -12

    T2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Ryo Hisatsune
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    -12

    T2

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    T6

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    -11

    T6

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F
