WM Phoenix Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for final round
1 Min Read
Hideki Matsuyama shoots 3-under 68 | Round 3 Highlights | WM Phoenix Open
The WM Phoenix Open takes place at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) in Scottsdale, Arizona, featuring a $9.6 million purse. The 7,261-yard, par-71 course will host the tournament.
Heading into the final round, Hideki Matsuyama holds a one-shot lead over his Japanese countryman Ryo Hisatsune and three other players at 12-under: Nicolai Højgaard, Maverick McNealy and Si Woo Kim. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler trails by five shots at 8-under after a third-round 67.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Special programming alerts:
- Sunday: PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings, 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; ESPN+
Television:
- Sunday: noon-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Sunday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams
- Main feed and Marquee group (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Featured groups (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured holes (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Betcast presented by DraftKings (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week
Featured groups
SUNDAY
- 11:51 a.m. (Stream 2, Featured group): Sahith Theegala, Michael Brennan, Mackenzie Hughes
- 12:02 p.m. (Stream 1, Marquee group): Scottie Scheffler, Kevin Roy, Stephan Jaeger
Featured holes
- Nos. 16 (par 3), 17 (par 4), 4 (par 3), 12 (par 3)
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.