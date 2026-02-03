PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

WM Phoenix Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2

1 Min Read

Latest

Scottie Scheffler’s best shots from WM Phoenix Open

    The WM Phoenix Open takes place at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) in Scottsdale, Arizona, featuring a $9.6 million purse. The 7,261-yard, par-71 course will host the tournament. Two-time event winner and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler returns, fresh off a season-debut win at The American Express.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Special programming alerts:

    • Wednesday: “On the Range,” 4-5:30 p.m.; Golf Channel
    • Thursday-Sunday:PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings, 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; ESPN+

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 3:30-7:30 p.m., Golf Channel
    • Saturday: noon-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6:30 p.m., CBS
    • Sunday: noon-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Thursday-Friday: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
    • Saturday: 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
    • Sunday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Thursday-Friday: 2-8 p.m.
    • Saturday: 1-6:30 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams

    • Main feed and Marquee group (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Featured groups (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured holes (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Betcast presented by DraftKings (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week

    Featured groups

    THURSDAY

    • 10:15 a.m. (Marquee Group, Stream 1): Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Chris Gotterup
      • 2:44 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young
    • 9:53 a.m. (Stream 2): J.J. Spaun, Sahith Theegala, Sam Burns
      • 2:22 p.m.: Max Homa, Joel Dahmen, Keith Mitchell
    • 10:04 a.m. (Stream 2): Ben Griffin, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick
      • 2:33 p.m.: Victor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa

    FRIDAY

    • 10:04 a.m. (Marquee group, Stream 1): Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young
      • 2:55 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Chris Gotterup
    • 9:42 a.m. (Stream 2): Max Homa, Joel Dahmen, Keith Mitchell
      • 2:33 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Sahith Theegala, Sam Burns
    • 9:53 a.m. (Stream 2): Victor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa
      • 2:44 p.m.: Ben Griffin, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 16 (par 3), 17 (par 4), 4 (par 3), 12 (par 3)

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Jan 30, 2026

    How to watch Farmers: Watch second-round action at Torrey Pines

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Odds Outlook: Despite end of cut streak, Schauffele chases Scheffler as Phoenix favorite

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for WM Phoenix Open?

    Latest
