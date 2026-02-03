WM Phoenix Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2
1 Min Read
The WM Phoenix Open takes place at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) in Scottsdale, Arizona, featuring a $9.6 million purse. The 7,261-yard, par-71 course will host the tournament. Two-time event winner and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler returns, fresh off a season-debut win at The American Express.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Special programming alerts:
- Wednesday: “On the Range,” 4-5:30 p.m.; Golf Channel
- Thursday-Sunday:PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings, 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; ESPN+
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 3:30-7:30 p.m., Golf Channel
- Saturday: noon-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6:30 p.m., CBS
- Sunday: noon-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Thursday-Friday: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
- Saturday: 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Thursday-Friday: 2-8 p.m.
- Saturday: 1-6:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams
- Main feed and Marquee group (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Featured groups (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured holes (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Betcast presented by DraftKings (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week
Featured groups
THURSDAY
- 10:15 a.m. (Marquee Group, Stream 1): Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Chris Gotterup
- 2:44 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young
- 9:53 a.m. (Stream 2): J.J. Spaun, Sahith Theegala, Sam Burns
- 2:22 p.m.: Max Homa, Joel Dahmen, Keith Mitchell
- 10:04 a.m. (Stream 2): Ben Griffin, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 2:33 p.m.: Victor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa
FRIDAY
- 10:04 a.m. (Marquee group, Stream 1): Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young
- 2:55 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Chris Gotterup
- 9:42 a.m. (Stream 2): Max Homa, Joel Dahmen, Keith Mitchell
- 2:33 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Sahith Theegala, Sam Burns
- 9:53 a.m. (Stream 2): Victor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa
- 2:44 p.m.: Ben Griffin, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick
Featured holes
- Nos. 16 (par 3), 17 (par 4), 4 (par 3), 12 (par 3)
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.