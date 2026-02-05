WM Phoenix Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2
The WM Phoenix Open takes place at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) in Scottsdale, Arizona, featuring a $9.6 million purse. The 7,261-yard, par-71 course will host the tournament.
Chris Gotterup leads the tournament by two strokes after a first-round 63 over Matt Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick bogeyed his last two holes of the day to shoot 65. A group of four led by Michael Thorbjornsen are all three shots back at 5-under heading into Friday. Two-time event winner and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, fresh off a win at The American Express, struggled to an opening 73.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Special programming alerts:
- Friday-Sunday:PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings, 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; ESPN+
Television:
- Friday: 3:30-7:30 p.m., Golf Channel
- Saturday: noon-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6:30 p.m., CBS
- Sunday: noon-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Friday: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
- Saturday: 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Friday: 2-8 p.m.
- Saturday: 1-6:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams
- Main feed and Marquee group (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Featured groups (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured holes (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Betcast presented by DraftKings (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week
Featured groups
FRIDAY
- 10:04 a.m. (Marquee group, Stream 1): Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young
- 2:55 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Chris Gotterup
- 9:42 a.m. (Stream 2): Max Homa, Joel Dahmen, Keith Mitchell
- 2:33 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Sahith Theegala, Sam Burns
- 9:53 a.m. (Stream 2): Victor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa
- 2:44 p.m.: Ben Griffin, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick
Featured holes
- Nos. 16 (par 3), 17 (par 4), 4 (par 3), 12 (par 3)
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.