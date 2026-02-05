WM Phoenix Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2

Chris Gotterup leads the tournament by two strokes after a first-round 63 over Matt Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick bogeyed his last two holes of the day to shoot 65. A group of four led by Michael Thorbjornsen are all three shots back at 5-under heading into Friday. Two-time event winner and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, fresh off a win at The American Express, struggled to an opening 73.