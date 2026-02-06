PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

WM Phoenix Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

1 Min Read

Latest

Highlights | Round 2 | WM Phoenix Open

Highlights | Round 2 | WM Phoenix Open

    The WM Phoenix Open takes place at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) in Scottsdale, Arizona, featuring a $9.6 million purse. The 7,261-yard, par-71 course will host the tournament.

    Ryo Hisatsune shot an 8-under 63 to get to 11 under, grabbing the lead heading into the weekend at the WM Phoenix Open. Two-time WM Phoenix Open winner Hideki Matsuyama trails Hisatsune by one shot after shooting 64. First-round leader Chris Gotterup shot an even-par 71 to share third place with Pierceson Coody.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Special programming alerts:

    • Saturday-Sunday:PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings, 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; ESPN+

    Television:

    • Saturday: noon-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6:30 p.m., CBS
    • Sunday: noon-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Saturday: 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
    • Sunday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Saturday: 1-6:30 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams

    • Main feed and Marquee group (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Featured groups (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured holes (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Betcast presented by DraftKings (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week

    Featured groups

    SATURDAY

    • Check back here for Featured Group coverage on Saturday after completion of the second round.

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 16 (par 3), 17 (par 4), 4 (par 3), 12 (par 3)

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

