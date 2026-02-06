WM Phoenix Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3
Highlights | Round 2 | WM Phoenix Open
The WM Phoenix Open takes place at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) in Scottsdale, Arizona, featuring a $9.6 million purse. The 7,261-yard, par-71 course will host the tournament.
Ryo Hisatsune shot an 8-under 63 to get to 11 under, grabbing the lead heading into the weekend at the WM Phoenix Open. Two-time WM Phoenix Open winner Hideki Matsuyama trails Hisatsune by one shot after shooting 64. First-round leader Chris Gotterup shot an even-par 71 to share third place with Pierceson Coody.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Special programming alerts:
- Saturday-Sunday:PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings, 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; ESPN+
Television:
- Saturday: noon-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6:30 p.m., CBS
- Sunday: noon-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Saturday: 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Saturday: 1-6:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams
- Main feed and Marquee group (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Featured groups (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured holes (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Betcast presented by DraftKings (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week
Featured groups
SATURDAY
- Check back here for Featured Group coverage on Saturday after completion of the second round.
Featured holes
- Nos. 16 (par 3), 17 (par 4), 4 (par 3), 12 (par 3)
