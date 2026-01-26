ESPN to air live coverage of Farmers Insurance Open as Brooks Koepka returns to PGA TOUR
Written by Staff
The PGA TOUR and ESPN announced Monday that coverage of the first two rounds of the Farmers Insurance Open will air live on ESPN as Brooks Koepka makes his return to TOUR competition.
ESPN will air coverage on its flagship channel from noon-3 p.m. ET on both Thursday, Jan. 29, and Friday, Jan. 30, as Koepka headlines a 145-man field at Torrey Pines Golf Course. It will mark the first time in nearly 20 years that ESPN offers live coverage of a TOUR event (non-major), and ESPN will also elevate the broadcast to Hulu and Disney+.
Other featured groups expected to appear during ESPN’s linear window include defending Farmers champion Harris English with San Diego native Xander Schauffele and reigning U.S. Open winner J.J. Spaun, while former Farmers winners Jason Day and Justin Rose will be grouped with Hideki Matsuyama. Chris Gotterup, a winner two weeks ago at the Sony Open in Hawaii, will play alongside Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott. Exact tee times for Rounds 1 and 2 will be available on Tuesday, Jan. 27.
Koepka, a five-time major winner, is teeing it up as part of the Returning Member Program announced earlier this month by PGA TOUR CEO Brian Rolapp. Koepka has not played a TOUR event outside the majors since March 2022, but in addition to his appearance this week in San Diego, he has also committed to next week’s WM Phoenix Open and the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches next month. This will mark his fifth career tournament appearance at Torrey Pines, including a T4 result at the 2021 U.S. Open.
Four of Homa's six career TOUR victories have come in the state of California, including the 2023 Farmers title when he held off Bradley by two shots. Åberg is playing this event for the third straight year but emerged victorious on the South Course at The Genesis Invitational last year, which moved to Torrey Pines because of widespread fires that impacted the Los Angeles area.
The Farmers Insurance Open features a two-course rotation, meaning all players face the North Course once and the South Course once across the first 36 holes, with all weekend play on the South Course. This week marks the TOUR’s broadcast network debut for 2026, with live weekend coverage airing on both Golf Channel and CBS.