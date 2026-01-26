ESPN to air live coverage of Farmers Insurance Open as Brooks Koepka returns to PGA TOUR

Koepka, a five-time major winner, is teeing it up as part of the Returning Member Program announced earlier this month by PGA TOUR CEO Brian Rolapp. Koepka has not played a TOUR event outside the majors since March 2022, but in addition to his appearance this week in San Diego, he has also committed to next week’s WM Phoenix Open and the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches next month. This will mark his fifth career tournament appearance at Torrey Pines, including a T4 result at the 2021 U.S. Open.