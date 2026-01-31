Farmers Insurance Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Final Round
1 Min Read
Justin Rose shoots 4-under 68 | Round 3 Highlights | Farmers
Written by Staff
The Farmers Insurance Open continues at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California, featuring a $9.6 million purse. The final round will take place on the historic South Course of Torrey Pines, sitting at a 7,765-yards, the longest on TOUR.
Justin Rose posts a third-round 68 to build a six-shot lead over Joel Dahmen heading into Sunday. Rose, the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open winner, is chasing his second win at the event. After a first-round 70, Dahmen shoots 63-68 and finds himself alone in second.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Sunday: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured Groups
SUNDAY
- 10:58 a.m. (Marquee group, Stream 2): Nicolai Højgaard, Jason Day, Tony Finau
- 10:47 a.m. (Stream 3): Wyndham Clark, Adam Scott, Johnny Keefer
- 12:04 p.m. (Stream 3): Brooks Koepka, Tom Hoge, Kensei Hirata
Featured holes
- Nos. 3 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 16 (par 3)
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.