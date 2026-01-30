Farmers Insurance Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3
Highlights | Round 2 | Farmers
The Farmers Insurance Open continues at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California, featuring a $9.6 million purse. The final two rounds will take place on the historic South Course of Torrey Pines, sitting at a 7,765-yards, the longest on TOUR.
Justin Rose is 17 under after shooting a second-round 65, expanding his lead to four shots over Seamus Power heading into the weekend at the Farmers. Power fired a 6-under 65 to stay within striking distance of the lead. Joel Dahmen and Max McGreevy are tied at 11 under. Dahmen looks for his first win since 2021, while McGreevy is chasing his first career victory on the PGA TOUR.
Brooks Koepka made the cut on the number in his first PGA TOUR event since 2022.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6:30 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Saturday: 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Saturday: 1-6:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
SATURDAY
- 12:12 p.m. (Marquee group, Stream 2): Jake Knapp, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Hideki Matsuyama
- 11:06 a.m. (Stream 3): Keith Mitchell, Adam Scott, Tony Finau
- 12:45 p.m. (Stream 3): Mark Hubbard, Rico Hoey, Brooks Koepka
Featured holes
- Nos. 3 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 16 (par 3)
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.