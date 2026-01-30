Farmers Insurance Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

Justin Rose is 17 under after shooting a second-round 65, expanding his lead to four shots over Seamus Power heading into the weekend at the Farmers. Power fired a 6-under 65 to stay within striking distance of the lead. Joel Dahmen and Max McGreevy are tied at 11 under. Dahmen looks for his first win since 2021, while McGreevy is chasing his first career victory on the PGA TOUR.