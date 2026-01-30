Xander Schauffele misses cut at Farmers Insurance Open, snapping longest active cut streak on TOUR
Xander Schauffele holes out for birdie on No. 3 at Farmers
Written by Paul Hodowanic
The longest active made cut streak on the PGA TOUR is over.
Xander Schauffele missed a birdie putt on his final hole of the second round at the Farmers Insurance Open to miss the cut by one stroke, ending his streak of 72 straight cuts made.
Schauffele’s streak was the longest since Tiger Woods’ famous streak of 142 consecutive made cuts. Schauffele last missed a cut at the 2022 Masters Tournament, nearly four years ago.
Schauffele took it down to the wire, battling back from a first-round 73 on the difficult Torrey Pines South Course to give himself a chance on the back nine of his second round. The two-time major winner and San Diego area local made three birdies in the first four holes of his inward nine on the North Course Friday. That put him 3 under and on the right side of the cutline, but a bogey at the par-4 seventh, his 16th hole of the day, dropped him one below the line.
Schauffele made par at the par-3 eighth and couldn’t get up-and-down for birdie after hitting it just over the par-5 ninth green with his second shot.
“I had plenty of golf today to make it and bogeying a drivable par 4 and parring two par 5s in the middle of the fairway, you deserve to miss the cut,” Schauffele said. “So here I am.”
Schauffele added he wasn’t able to get comfortable with some new equipment changes he put in place this week. He played his first TOUR event of the season with a new driver in the bag.
“I don't like switching stuff and I switched, and then when you switch back, things kind of feel weird,” Schauffele said. “You start swinging to fit the club and it kind of affects like everything down the bag. So not a great place to do it.”
Scottie Scheffler now holds the longest active cut streak with 65.
“Obviously I don't like missing cuts, I think my record proves that, but it's actually kind of nice, to be honest, if I was going to pick a spot,” said Schauffele, who grew up in the area.
“I get to hang out with my family. If I miss the cut in Charlotte or somewhere, I would just be sitting in a hotel room by myself. I have the comfort of my family here to hang out. You know what, all said and done it's probably the best place to miss it.
Schauffele wasn’t the only top player sent home early at Torrey Pines. One of the tournament favorites, Ludvig Åberg, shot an opening round 78 to play his way out of the event. Åberg won the last event contested at Torrey Pines – last year’s Genesis Invitational. Max Homa, the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open winner, also couldn’t recover from a poor first-round 75. He shot 2-under on Friday but still missed the cut by four strokes. Patrick Cantlay (2 under), Will Zalatoris (1 under), J.J. Spaun (even-par) and Billy Horschel (5 over) are among the other notable names to miss the cut.