Xander Schauffele misses cut at Farmers Insurance Open, snapping longest active cut streak on TOUR

Schauffele took it down to the wire, battling back from a first-round 73 on the difficult Torrey Pines South Course to give himself a chance on the back nine of his second round. The two-time major winner and San Diego area local made three birdies in the first four holes of his inward nine on the North Course Friday. That put him 3 under and on the right side of the cutline, but a bogey at the par-4 seventh, his 16th hole of the day, dropped him one below the line.