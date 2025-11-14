Butterfield Bermuda Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

Adam Hadwin brings a one-shot lead into the weekend off the back of rounds of 65-66. Starting the week at No. 147 in the FedExCup standings, a win would vault Hadwin all the way to No. 70, securing the veteran's TOUR status for 2026. Chandler Phillips and Braden Thornberry sit one back at 10-under with Noah Goodwin and Max McGreevy at 9-under.