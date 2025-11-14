PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Butterfield Bermuda Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

1 Min Read

Max McGreevy makes birdie on No. 9 at Butterfield Bermuda

Max McGreevy makes birdie on No. 9 at Butterfield Bermuda

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, featuring a $6 million purse. The tournament will be played on the 6,828-yard, par-71 layout. Rafael Campos won last year's championship at 19-under.

    Adam Hadwin brings a one-shot lead into the weekend off the back of rounds of 65-66. Starting the week at No. 147 in the FedExCup standings, a win would vault Hadwin all the way to No. 70, securing the veteran's TOUR status for 2026. Chandler Phillips and Braden Thornberry sit one back at 10-under with Noah Goodwin and Max McGreevy at 9-under.

    Six players still remain to finish their second rounds after play was suspended for darkness.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., GOLF Channel
    • Sunday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., GOLF Channel

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Saturday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
    • Sunday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Latest
    Latest
    R2
    Suspended

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship

