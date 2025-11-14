Butterfield Bermuda Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, featuring a $6 million purse. The tournament will be played on the 6,828-yard, par-71 layout. Rafael Campos won last year's championship at 19-under.
Adam Hadwin brings a one-shot lead into the weekend off the back of rounds of 65-66. Starting the week at No. 147 in the FedExCup standings, a win would vault Hadwin all the way to No. 70, securing the veteran's TOUR status for 2026. Chandler Phillips and Braden Thornberry sit one back at 10-under with Noah Goodwin and Max McGreevy at 9-under.
Six players still remain to finish their second rounds after play was suspended for darkness.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Saturday: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., GOLF Channel
- Sunday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., GOLF Channel
- Saturday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Sunday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
