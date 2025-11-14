‘Can you tell I’m over it?’ Chandler Phillips seeking late-season spark at Butterfield Bermuda Championship after year of struggles

Whether that finish line leads him to another year on the PGA TOUR or back down to the Korn Ferry Tour is still to be determined. A similar situation played out a year ago in Bermuda for Rafael Campos, who started the week outside the top-140 and had resigned to the fact that his stint on TOUR was ending. There was little to predict the week Campos would end up having – he had just two made cuts in the previous six months – but Campos charged into contention with a Saturday 62 and outlasted the field on Sunday to win the event and turn the tide of his season and career.