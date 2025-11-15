Butterfield Bermuda Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, featuring a $6 million purse. The tournament will be played on the 6,828-yard, par-71 layout. Rafael Campos won last year's championship at 19-under.
Due to forecasted high winds, Butterfield Bermuda Championship final round starting times have been moved earlier, causing the television window to move earlier as well.
Adam Schenk and Braden Thornberry sit tied for the lead heading into the final round in Bermuda at 12-under par. Windy conditions battered the players on Moving Day, with 54-hole leader Adam Hadwin slipping to T2 at 11-under alongside Chandler Phillips, Takumi Kanaya and Max McGreevy.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., GOLF Channel
- Sunday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
