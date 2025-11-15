PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Butterfield Bermuda Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4

1 Min Read

Latest

Braden Thornberry makes long eagle putt on No. 17 at Butterfield Bermuda

Braden Thornberry makes long eagle putt on No. 17 at Butterfield Bermuda

    Written by Staff

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, featuring a $6 million purse. The tournament will be played on the 6,828-yard, par-71 layout. Rafael Campos won last year's championship at 19-under.

    Due to forecasted high winds, Butterfield Bermuda Championship final round starting times have been moved earlier, causing the television window to move earlier as well.

    Adam Schenk and Braden Thornberry sit tied for the lead heading into the final round in Bermuda at 12-under par. Windy conditions battered the players on Moving Day, with 54-hole leader Adam Hadwin slipping to T2 at 11-under alongside Chandler Phillips, Takumi Kanaya and Max McGreevy.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., GOLF Channel

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Sunday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 13, 2025

    Hadwin trying to salvage season, TOUR card with first-round 65 in Bermuda

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Nov 14, 2025

    ‘Can you tell I’m over it?’ Phillips seeking late-season spark at Bermuda

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Nov 13, 2025

    Butterfield Bermuda: How to watch second round

    Latest
    R3
    Official

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    T1

    Adam Schenk
    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    -12

    T1

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    T1

    Braden Thornberry
    USA
    B. Thornberry
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    -12

    T1

    USA
    B. Thornberry
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    T3

    Takumi Kanaya
    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    -11

    T3

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    T3

    Max McGreevy
    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    T3

    Adam Hadwin
    CAN
    A. Hadwin
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    -11

    T3

    CAN
    A. Hadwin
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    T3

    Chandler Phillips
    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    -11

    T3

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW