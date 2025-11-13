Adam Hadwin trying to salvage season, TOUR card with first-round 65 at Bermuda Butterfield Championship

It took some time for Hadwin to accept that. He admitted his ego was bruised as his issues persisted through the summer and his friends thrived. Taylor won in Hawaii. Pendrith finished top five at the PGA Championship and Hughes went into a playoff in Myrtle Beach. Hadwin, despite playing in all Signature Events because of a top-50 finish a year ago, couldn’t buy a good result. His best finishes were a T9 at the WM Phoenix Open and a T12 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He had no other top 25s, missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship and the PGA Championship – his only major of the year.