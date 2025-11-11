3H AGO
Butterfield Bermuda Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2
1 Min Read
Rafa Campos wins the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Written by Staff
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, featuring a $6 million purse. The tournament will be played on the 6,828-yard, par-71 layout. Rafael Campos won last year's championship at 19-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 1-4 p.m., GOLF Channel
- Saturday: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., GOLF Channel
- Sunday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., GOLF Channel
- Thursday-Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Sunday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.