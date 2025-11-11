PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Butterfield Bermuda Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2

1 Min Read

Latest

Rafa Campos wins the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Rafa Campos wins the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Written by Staff

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, featuring a $6 million purse. The tournament will be played on the 6,828-yard, par-71 layout. Rafael Campos won last year's championship at 19-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 1-4 p.m., GOLF Channel
    • Saturday: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., GOLF Channel
    • Sunday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., GOLF Channel

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Thursday-Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
    • Saturday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
    • Sunday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Max McGreevy
    Hayden Springer
    Cameron Champ
    Kevin Streelman
    Sam Ryder
