3H AGO

Sanderson Farms Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

1 Min Read

Latest

Golfbet Roundtable: Sanderson Farms Championship

Golfbet Roundtable: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Written by Staff, PGA

    The Sanderson Farms Championship returns to The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi. The tournament features a $6 million purse and will be played on a 7,461-yard, par-72 layout. Kevin Yu won in 2024 with a score of 23-under.

    After an action-packed first two rounds, South African Garrick Higgo leads at 13-under. Eric Cole is in solo second place at 12-under, while Tom Kim (10-under) and Max Homa (5-under) are other notables in the chasing pack.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday: 4-7 p.m., GOLF Channel
    • Sunday: 3:30-6:30 p.m., GOLF Channel

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
    • Sunday: 2-6:30 p.m.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R2
    Official

    Sanderson Farms Championship

