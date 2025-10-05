PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Sanderson Farms Championship

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

Steven Fisk makes closing birdie to win Sanderson Farms

Steven Fisk makes closing birdie to win Sanderson Farms

Steven Fisk earns $1.08 million with Sanderson Farms Championship victory

    Steven Fisk secured his first TOUR victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 24-under and earning $1.08 million along with 500 FedExCup points. Fisk's impressive performance culminated in a two-stroke victory over his closest competitor.

    The final round at The Country Club of Jackson saw Fisk solidify his lead with a tournament-best, 8-under performance. Starting the day in T2 position, Fisk's exceptional play allowed him to overtake Garrick Higgo, who had led for the previous two rounds. Higgo finished in second place at 22-under after a 4-under final round. Rasmus Højgaard made a significant move up the leaderboard, climbing from T11 to T3 with a strong 7-under final round, finishing at 19-under for the tournament. Tom Kim, who had been in contention earlier, slipped from T8 to T11 with a 2-under final round, ending at 15-under overall.

    Scroll or swipe past the table below for more details of the outcome.

    PositionGolferScoreFedExCup pointsEarnings
    1Steven Fisk264 / -24500.000$1,080,000.00
    2Garrick Higgo266 / -22300.000$654,000.00
    T3Danny Walker269 / -19145.000$318,000.00
    T3Rasmus Højgaard269 / -19145.000$318,000.00
    T3Vince Whaley269 / -19145.000$318,000.00
    T6Taylor Montgomery271 / -1791.667$202,500.00
    T6Christiaan Bezuidenhout271 / -1791.667$202,500.00
    T6Frankie Capan III271 / -1791.667$202,500.00
    T9Eric Cole272 / -1677.500$169,500.00
    T9Doc Redman272 / -160.000$169,500.00
    T11Tom Kim273 / -1565.000$139,500.00
    T11Victor Perez273 / -1565.000$139,500.00
    T11Kevin Yu273 / -1565.000$139,500.00
    T14Matti Schmid274 / -1454.000$106,500.00
    T14Thorbjørn Olesen274 / -1454.000$106,500.00
    T14Mac Meissner274 / -1454.000$106,500.00
    T14Pierceson Coody274 / -1454.000$106,500.00
    T18Matt Kuchar275 / -1347.000$85,500.00
    T18Kevin Roy275 / -1347.000$85,500.00
    T18Max Homa275 / -1347.000$85,500.00
    T21Matthew NeSmith276 / -1236.625$56,775.00
    T21Adam Schenk276 / -1236.625$56,775.00
    T21Takumi Kanaya276 / -1236.625$56,775.00
    T21Brice Garnett276 / -1236.625$56,775.00
    T21Kris Ventura276 / -1236.625$56,775.00
    T21Davis Thompson276 / -1236.625$56,775.00
    T21Noah Goodwin276 / -1236.625$56,775.00
    T21Greyson Sigg276 / -1236.625$56,775.00
    T29Michael Thorbjornsen277 / -1123.833$36,033.33
    T29Thomas Rosenmueller277 / -1123.833$36,033.33
    T29Luke Clanton277 / -1123.833$36,033.33
    T29Luke List277 / -1123.833$36,033.33
    T29Zach Johnson277 / -1123.833$36,033.33
    T29Trey Mullinax277 / -1123.833$36,033.33
    T29J.T. Poston277 / -110.000$36,033.33
    T29Byeong Hun An277 / -1123.833$36,033.33
    T29Sam Ryder277 / -1123.833$36,033.33
    T38Mark Hubbard278 / -1015.500$25,500.00
    T38Kye Meeks278 / -100.000$25,500.00
    T38Gordon Sargent278 / -1015.500$25,500.00
    T38Carson Young278 / -1015.500$25,500.00
    T38Lee Hodges278 / -1015.500$25,500.00
    T38Patrick Fishburn278 / -1015.500$25,500.00
    T44Nick Dunlap279 / -910.875$19,500.00
    T44Chandler Phillips279 / -910.875$19,500.00
    T44David Ford279 / -910.875$19,500.00
    T44Stephan Jaeger279 / -910.875$19,500.00
    T48David Lipsky280 / -88.000$15,214.29
    T48Thriston Lawrence280 / -88.000$15,214.29
    T48Kevin Streelman280 / -88.000$15,214.29
    T48Seamus Power280 / -88.000$15,214.29
    T48Jesper Svensson280 / -88.000$15,214.29
    T48Jeremy Paul280 / -88.000$15,214.29
    T48Ryo Hisatsune280 / -88.000$15,214.29
    T55Doug Ghim281 / -75.600$13,860.00
    T55Hayden Buckley281 / -75.600$13,860.00
    T55Will Chandler281 / -75.600$13,860.00
    T55Vince Covello281 / -75.600$13,860.00
    T55Harry Higgs281 / -75.600$13,860.00
    T60Chan Kim282 / -64.900$13,440.00
    T60Tim Widing282 / -64.900$13,440.00
    T62Quade Cummins283 / -54.500$13,200.00
    T62Rafael Campos283 / -54.500$13,200.00
    T64Braden Thornberry284 / -44.100$12,960.00
    T64Norman Xiong284 / -44.100$12,960.00
    66Erik van Rooyen285 / -33.800$12,780.00
    67Anders Albertson289 / +13.600$12,660.00

    Fisk's path to victory was marked by consistent improvement throughout the tournament. After a solid start with a 2-under opening round that placed him T54, Fisk surged up the leaderboard with a 7-under second round to reach T8. He maintained his momentum with another 7-under in the third round, positioning himself T2 before his final round triumph.

    Higgo showcased strong play throughout the tournament, leading after both the second and third rounds. His consistent performance earned him second place, a $654,000 payout and 300 FedExCup points. Højgaard's final round push secured him a T3 finish, earning $318,000 and 145 FedExCup points.

    Kim, despite slipping in the final round, demonstrated his potential with strong early-round performances. His T11 finish earned him $139,500 and 65 FedExCup points. The tournament also featured two holes-in-one during the first round, with Matt Kuchar and Niklas Norgaard both acing the 183-yard, par-3 fourth hole.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

