Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Sanderson Farms Championship

The final round at The Country Club of Jackson saw Fisk solidify his lead with a tournament-best, 8-under performance. Starting the day in T2 position, Fisk's exceptional play allowed him to overtake Garrick Higgo, who had led for the previous two rounds. Higgo finished in second place at 22-under after a 4-under final round. Rasmus Højgaard made a significant move up the leaderboard, climbing from T11 to T3 with a strong 7-under final round, finishing at 19-under for the tournament. Tom Kim, who had been in contention earlier, slipped from T8 to T11 with a 2-under final round, ending at 15-under overall.