Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Sanderson Farms Championship
Steven Fisk makes closing birdie to win Sanderson Farms
Steven Fisk earns $1.08 million with Sanderson Farms Championship victory
Steven Fisk secured his first TOUR victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 24-under and earning $1.08 million along with 500 FedExCup points. Fisk's impressive performance culminated in a two-stroke victory over his closest competitor.
The final round at The Country Club of Jackson saw Fisk solidify his lead with a tournament-best, 8-under performance. Starting the day in T2 position, Fisk's exceptional play allowed him to overtake Garrick Higgo, who had led for the previous two rounds. Higgo finished in second place at 22-under after a 4-under final round. Rasmus Højgaard made a significant move up the leaderboard, climbing from T11 to T3 with a strong 7-under final round, finishing at 19-under for the tournament. Tom Kim, who had been in contention earlier, slipped from T8 to T11 with a 2-under final round, ending at 15-under overall.
|Position
|Golfer
|Score
|FedExCup points
|Earnings
|1
|Steven Fisk
|264 / -24
|500.000
|$1,080,000.00
|2
|Garrick Higgo
|266 / -22
|300.000
|$654,000.00
|T3
|Danny Walker
|269 / -19
|145.000
|$318,000.00
|T3
|Rasmus Højgaard
|269 / -19
|145.000
|$318,000.00
|T3
|Vince Whaley
|269 / -19
|145.000
|$318,000.00
|T6
|Taylor Montgomery
|271 / -17
|91.667
|$202,500.00
|T6
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|271 / -17
|91.667
|$202,500.00
|T6
|Frankie Capan III
|271 / -17
|91.667
|$202,500.00
|T9
|Eric Cole
|272 / -16
|77.500
|$169,500.00
|T9
|Doc Redman
|272 / -16
|0.000
|$169,500.00
|T11
|Tom Kim
|273 / -15
|65.000
|$139,500.00
|T11
|Victor Perez
|273 / -15
|65.000
|$139,500.00
|T11
|Kevin Yu
|273 / -15
|65.000
|$139,500.00
|T14
|Matti Schmid
|274 / -14
|54.000
|$106,500.00
|T14
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|274 / -14
|54.000
|$106,500.00
|T14
|Mac Meissner
|274 / -14
|54.000
|$106,500.00
|T14
|Pierceson Coody
|274 / -14
|54.000
|$106,500.00
|T18
|Matt Kuchar
|275 / -13
|47.000
|$85,500.00
|T18
|Kevin Roy
|275 / -13
|47.000
|$85,500.00
|T18
|Max Homa
|275 / -13
|47.000
|$85,500.00
|T21
|Matthew NeSmith
|276 / -12
|36.625
|$56,775.00
|T21
|Adam Schenk
|276 / -12
|36.625
|$56,775.00
|T21
|Takumi Kanaya
|276 / -12
|36.625
|$56,775.00
|T21
|Brice Garnett
|276 / -12
|36.625
|$56,775.00
|T21
|Kris Ventura
|276 / -12
|36.625
|$56,775.00
|T21
|Davis Thompson
|276 / -12
|36.625
|$56,775.00
|T21
|Noah Goodwin
|276 / -12
|36.625
|$56,775.00
|T21
|Greyson Sigg
|276 / -12
|36.625
|$56,775.00
|T29
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|277 / -11
|23.833
|$36,033.33
|T29
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|277 / -11
|23.833
|$36,033.33
|T29
|Luke Clanton
|277 / -11
|23.833
|$36,033.33
|T29
|Luke List
|277 / -11
|23.833
|$36,033.33
|T29
|Zach Johnson
|277 / -11
|23.833
|$36,033.33
|T29
|Trey Mullinax
|277 / -11
|23.833
|$36,033.33
|T29
|J.T. Poston
|277 / -11
|0.000
|$36,033.33
|T29
|Byeong Hun An
|277 / -11
|23.833
|$36,033.33
|T29
|Sam Ryder
|277 / -11
|23.833
|$36,033.33
|T38
|Mark Hubbard
|278 / -10
|15.500
|$25,500.00
|T38
|Kye Meeks
|278 / -10
|0.000
|$25,500.00
|T38
|Gordon Sargent
|278 / -10
|15.500
|$25,500.00
|T38
|Carson Young
|278 / -10
|15.500
|$25,500.00
|T38
|Lee Hodges
|278 / -10
|15.500
|$25,500.00
|T38
|Patrick Fishburn
|278 / -10
|15.500
|$25,500.00
|T44
|Nick Dunlap
|279 / -9
|10.875
|$19,500.00
|T44
|Chandler Phillips
|279 / -9
|10.875
|$19,500.00
|T44
|David Ford
|279 / -9
|10.875
|$19,500.00
|T44
|Stephan Jaeger
|279 / -9
|10.875
|$19,500.00
|T48
|David Lipsky
|280 / -8
|8.000
|$15,214.29
|T48
|Thriston Lawrence
|280 / -8
|8.000
|$15,214.29
|T48
|Kevin Streelman
|280 / -8
|8.000
|$15,214.29
|T48
|Seamus Power
|280 / -8
|8.000
|$15,214.29
|T48
|Jesper Svensson
|280 / -8
|8.000
|$15,214.29
|T48
|Jeremy Paul
|280 / -8
|8.000
|$15,214.29
|T48
|Ryo Hisatsune
|280 / -8
|8.000
|$15,214.29
|T55
|Doug Ghim
|281 / -7
|5.600
|$13,860.00
|T55
|Hayden Buckley
|281 / -7
|5.600
|$13,860.00
|T55
|Will Chandler
|281 / -7
|5.600
|$13,860.00
|T55
|Vince Covello
|281 / -7
|5.600
|$13,860.00
|T55
|Harry Higgs
|281 / -7
|5.600
|$13,860.00
|T60
|Chan Kim
|282 / -6
|4.900
|$13,440.00
|T60
|Tim Widing
|282 / -6
|4.900
|$13,440.00
|T62
|Quade Cummins
|283 / -5
|4.500
|$13,200.00
|T62
|Rafael Campos
|283 / -5
|4.500
|$13,200.00
|T64
|Braden Thornberry
|284 / -4
|4.100
|$12,960.00
|T64
|Norman Xiong
|284 / -4
|4.100
|$12,960.00
|66
|Erik van Rooyen
|285 / -3
|3.800
|$12,780.00
|67
|Anders Albertson
|289 / +1
|3.600
|$12,660.00
Fisk's path to victory was marked by consistent improvement throughout the tournament. After a solid start with a 2-under opening round that placed him T54, Fisk surged up the leaderboard with a 7-under second round to reach T8. He maintained his momentum with another 7-under in the third round, positioning himself T2 before his final round triumph.
Higgo showcased strong play throughout the tournament, leading after both the second and third rounds. His consistent performance earned him second place, a $654,000 payout and 300 FedExCup points. Højgaard's final round push secured him a T3 finish, earning $318,000 and 145 FedExCup points.
Kim, despite slipping in the final round, demonstrated his potential with strong early-round performances. His T11 finish earned him $139,500 and 65 FedExCup points. The tournament also featured two holes-in-one during the first round, with Matt Kuchar and Niklas Norgaard both acing the 183-yard, par-3 fourth hole.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.