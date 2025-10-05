PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Robert MacIntyre makes 'beautiful' Ryder Cup homecoming by winning Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in native Scotland

2 Min Read

Fans show their support for Robert MacIntyre

    Written by Associated Press

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Robert MacIntyre won the Dunhill Links Championship on Sunday for a second DP World Tour title in as many years in his native Scotland, completing a successful homecoming after being part of Team Europe's victory in the Ryder Cup last week.

    “Just a beautiful ending to a good week," MacIntyre said after shooting a third straight 6-under 66, this time in strong winds on the Old Course at St. Andrews, to complete a four-stroke victory at the home of golf. He scored the same at Carnoustie and Kingsbarns earlier in the week.

    The third round was postponed on Saturday because of stormy weather, making the event — a pro-am played over three of Scotland's top links courses — a 54-hole tournament.

    The world No. 9-ranked MacIntyre, who finished the week on 18-under par, won the Genesis Scottish Open last year at The Renaissance Club — his previous victory in individual play. He earned 1.5 points for the Europeans last week in their win in the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, where MacIntyre encountered much more hostile conditions than he did back home this week.

    “I don't know how we’re going to celebrate after the celebrations we had last Sunday,” he said. “We’ll try our best.”


    Robert MacIntyre’s redemption journey at the Genesis Scottish Open

    Robert MacIntyre’s redemption journey at the Genesis Scottish Open


    MacIntyre mastered the links by staying largely out of trouble — chiefly by avoiding the pot bunkers dotted around the courses — having arrived in Scotland with expectations hardly at their highest.

    “I had a laugh when we were driving the buggy back down to the clubhouse,” he said. "I’ve done everything against the book this week, from preparation. I pitched up Wednesday afternoon. I know the golf courses. Played 12 holes on Wednesday. The diet has not been good this week — I can confirm that. I’ve eaten plenty of takeaways, fish and chips, plenty of others.

    “But yeah, sometimes when you are least expecting it, things happen.”

    Defending champion Tyrrell Hatton, another member of Team Europe, shot 65 at St. Andrews and jumped into second place — one stroke better than John Parry (66 at St. Andrews) and Richard Sterne (71 at Carnoustie).

    Tommy Fleetwood, Europe's top scorer in New York with 4 points, shot 70 on the Old Course and finished on 9 under — nine strokes off MacIntyre.

    Among the celebrities playing the pro-am were Bill Murray, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, while there was sporting royalty in hockey great Wayne Gretzky.

