Max Homa in position for return to winner's circle after Saturday 64 at Sanderson Farms Championship

Since his two victories in the 2022-23 season, Homa has been trying his best to find his game again. He had three top-10 finishes in 2024, but the last one on his ledger was in May. Homa then didn’t make a cut in 2025 until the Masters (he played two no-cut Signature Events through the early part of the season, however). He finally broke through for his first top-10 of the season at the John Deere Classic, where he finished T5.