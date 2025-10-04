Matt Kuchar climbs Sanderson Farms Championship leaderboard chasing season-best finish

“I told some people I made a hole-in-one years ago at the John Deere (Classic). I got one clap. The ball flew straight in the hole. Nobody knew exactly what happened. One clap was all I got. Here I got no claps. I didn't know the ball went in,” Kuchar said with a big smile. “I was hoping it didn't go over the back of the green. As the anticipation grew, to like peer inside the hole and then see the ball at the bottom of the hole is still a great feeling. It was a cool moment. Hole-in-ones are very cool.”