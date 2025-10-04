Sanderson Farms Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4
The Sanderson Farms Championship returns to The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi. The tournament features a $6 million purse and is played on a 7,461-yard, par-72 layout. Kevin Yu won in 2024 with a score of 23-under.
Garrick Higgo maintains his place atop the leaderboard at 18-under after a 67 in Round 3. He leads by two strokes over Steven Fisk and Danny Walker. Veteran Matt Kuchar sits four back after a strong 65 on Saturday.
Coverage times for Sunday have been moved up an hour due to anticipated storms in the Jackson area.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 2:30-5:30 p.m., GOLF Channel
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Sunday: 1-5:30 p.m.
