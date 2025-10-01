Rasmus Højgaard hoping Ryder Cup experience will strengthen FedExCup Fall push

It’s common to see players break through after appearing in national team competitions. Famously, Scottie Scheffler had not won a PGA TOUR event when he played on the 2021 Ryder Cup team. He’s won 19 TOUR events since. Russell Henley was one of the last players on the 2024 Presidents Cup team, and he parlayed that experience and confidence boost into a career year on TOUR, winning once and climbing as high as No. 3 in the Official World Golf Ranking.